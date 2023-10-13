Social Security: Why You Won’t Get an SSI Check in October

MonicaNinker / iStock.com

If you qualify for Social Security’s Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits, you’ll have a slow month in October 2023. It’s one of four months out of the year when SSI payments are not distributed. But don’t fret — the missed payment will be made up later.

Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries don’t receive a payment in October, January, April and July. However, they get two payments in March, June, September and December. One check is issued the remaining four months: February, May, August and November.

SSI benefits are provided to low-income individuals with limited resources who are blind or age 65 or older, or who have a qualifying disability. A qualifying disability is one that keeps you from working and is expected to last one year or result in death

In 2023, the federal SSI benefit rate is $914 for an individual and $1,371 for a couple. However, some states supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments, which makes the total SSI benefit higher. SSI benefit amounts and state supplemental payment amounts vary based upon your income, living arrangements and other factors, according to the SSA.

The following states and U.S. territories do not pay a supplement to SSI recipients: Arizona, Arkansas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Tennessee and West Virginia.

As for regular Social Security retirement benefits, they will be paid on the usual schedule in October 2023. If your birthday falls on the 1st through the 10th, you will receive your payment on the second Wednesday of the month, which is Oct. 11. If your birthday falls on the 11th through the 20th, you’ll be paid on the third Wednesday (Oct. 18). Those with birthdays on the 21st through 31st will be paid on the fourth Wednesday (Oct. 25).

If you received Social Security before May 1997 or receive both Social Security and SSI, then Social Security is paid on Oct. 3. You can see the full 2023 payment schedule here.

