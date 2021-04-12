How Social Selling Allowed Growth During a Pandemic
WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Over the years, Brent and his team at Pinnacle Growth Advisors had successfully set themselves apart from competitors by creating a strong face to face dynamic with their clients.
For such an outgoing team, this strategy was ideal - that is until Coronavirus hit.
All of a sudden in-person meetings were no longer an option and the dynamic that they knew so well was quickly replaced with lockdowns, flight bans, quarantines, social distancing, and travel restrictions.
It was at this point that the Pinnacle Growth Advisors team knew they had to pivot, but needed to do so in a way that kept them in front of their audience.
Brent recognized during this time that the world was craving interaction and that's where the power of social selling came into play.
Without face to face interactions, the team at Pinnacle Growth Advisors turned to social selling as a way to give their audience a true glimpse into who they are as both professionals, but also in their home and personal lives. They knew people still do business with people they like and trust, how could they build that rapport virtually?
This allowed the team to truly relate and connect with their clients and candidates in a time that people needed it most. They were soon able to establish themselves as leaders in this area and it showed.
So, how did each person on the Pinnacle Growth Advisors team play a key role in overcoming the obstacles during Covid? We had the opportunity to speak with each of them and here's what they told us.
Brent Orsuga, Founder & President of Pinnacle Growth Advisors began to ramp up LinkedIn lives, crank out engaging video content and embrace Instagram and LinkedIn stories allowing him to maintain a sense of face to face interaction with his clients, followers and prospects.
In addition to this, Brent was sharing book recommendations that he read on sales or leadership, podcasts that he was listening to and virtual events that he was attending through the Entrepreneurs Organization(https://hub.eonetwork.org/) where he is an active member. These were all ways to connect with his audience about relevant business related topics.
Outside of work, Brent gave his audience a glimpse into his home life - sharing his hobbies such as hiking and working out or pictures with his wife and kids. This helped build trust from a different angle between him and the people he does business with.
Next, we spoke with Shawnah, Director of Recruiting at Pinnacle Growth Advisors. She shared that the posts which resonated most with her audience were about overcoming adversity and personal development.
She used video content and other social selling methods to share her own stories around recruiting and branding, being a single mom and a female leader in a male dominated industry, and how certain health and wellness practices helped play a key role in her personal and professional growth.
By sharing her true authentic self so openly and providing a great deal of value, she was able to build trust unlike any other; allowing her to develop significant, life changing relationships with her audience.
Finally, we heard from Josh, Director of Recruiting at Pinnacle Growth Advisors. Josh found that the content that really engaged his following were about his family and faith.
As a dad to four girls, ages 7 and younger, he and his family were thrown into the unknown when covid first hit. With his school aged kids now learning from home, he was able to share some stories with his connections who faced similar situations at their homes. He often finds that his family and faith are commonalities with the candidates and clients he interacts with. Being able to relate to others who share similar situations has been a big reason that he develops relationships so well.
Providing a partnership and not being just a vendor during this time was a big reason for the success that pinnacle had in 2020 and beyond.
Covid has been an unexpected turn for everyone, but has also sparked new ways to communicate, engage and interact with our networks. Brent and his team at Pinnacle Growth Advisors are a primary example of a team that stepped up to the plate and embraced these new strategies.
