Social Services Global Market Report 2023

Major companies in the social services market include University of California System, University of Pennsylvania, World Food Programme, University of Michigan, Stanford University, Harvard University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Yale University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The global social services market grew from $4,813.05 billion in 2022 to $5,144.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many markets across the globe. The social services market is expected to grow from $6,625.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The social services market includes revenues earned by providing instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects, child day care services, community food housing and relief services, vocational rehabilitation services and individual and family services.These establishments may be privately owned and operated for profit or not for profit, or they may be publicly owned and operated.



The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Social services refer to services that provide benefits and facilities relating to food supplies, education, health care, disaster relief activities and housing services and are offered by private or government establishments to improve the living conditions and social well-being of under privileged children, disabled, elderly and the poor in a community.



Western Europe was the largest region in the social services market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the social services market.The regions covered in the social services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of social services are educational services and social assistance.Social assistance services include child day care services, community food housing and relief services, vocational rehabilitation services, and individual and family services.



The various operator type is the public and private operators. The different modes include online and offline.



Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental disability.Symptoms of this disorder typically appear during early childhood and affect a person’s ability to communicate and interact with others.



The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 1 in 59 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the US.Studies show that early diagnosis and intervention lead to significantly improved outcomes.



To address this, many autism research organizations are expected to invest more time and money in the betterment of this condition. Training social service employees for autism child care counselors, the number of therapists, and psychologists will increase and they are expected to serve more individuals and eventually generate more revenues.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a restraint on the social services market in 2020 as governments globally imposed lockdowns that restricted the gathering of people in public places such as schools, colleges, child care, and community centers.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak is expected to continue to hurt businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, some of the social services markets remained relatively unaffected as the outbreak did not impact their operations. It is expected that the social services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Child daycare centers are leveraging technologies to facilitate parents to stay connected with their children.Many daycare centers are using apps to provide video streaming of classroom activities and send pictures of kids to parents.



This technology enables parents to monitor their child at the care center by accessing videos and pictures of kids at child daycare centers.For instance, in Canada, Trust Child Care Centers partnered with Parent Care Network to provide video over the internet to parents to help them monitor child activities at the daycare center.



Bloomz, Eleyo, OnCare, myKidzDay, and KidCheck are some of the companies providing child care software, applications, and technologies utilized by care service providers.



The countries covered in the social services market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The social services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides social services market statistics, including social services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a social services market share, detailed social services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the social services industry. This social services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

