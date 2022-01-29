U.S. markets closed

SocialFi Investment Platform Bit.Store Token Surges 15x IEO, Lists on Three Leading Exchanges in One Day

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, Bit.Store launched its STORE token IEO and was simultaneously listed for trading on MEXC, Gate.io, and Huobi Global, three of the world's most popular exchanges. The token launch witnessed huge demand from the investment community, driving up the opening price to 15 times of its IEO issue price at one time.

Investors' interest in STORE already proved to be high a day prior to the IEO. Bit.Store had conducted its utility token's IDO (initial decentralized exchange offering) on ACY Finance which was fully subscribed within 3 seconds of launch. To facilitate demand for STORE, the token is now made available for trading on the world's largest DEX, Uniswap, and successfully bridged to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) via Multichain.

Investment in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have resulted in $9.3 billion in inflow in the past year. However, some traders are still facing such issues: having a steep learning curve, lacking of investor knowledge, having high fees.

Bit.Store is a global SocialFi cryptocurrency investment platform that aims to solves these issues and reduce the barrier to entry into crypto investing. Bit.Store's platform provides its users with an easy-to-use and intuitive platform interface, cutting out the stress of investing while charging zero fees for buying cryptocurrencies directly with fiat payments – ranging from over 40 global and local payment methods.

Today, Bit.Store already has over 500,000 users, gaining popularity in Europe and South-East Asia, and is currently the most popular social crypto investment platform for novice traders in Indonesia.

"Bit.Store is a platform that pools together reliable knowledge resources for all types of traders to use," said Carl Moss, co-founder of Bit.Store. "We want to ensure that every person who has the desire to start trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can get started right away, and not have to worry about security or high fees.

In addition to mitigating crypto investing's notorious complexities, Bit.Store provides entry-level investors with the tools to help them invest in crypto confidently. By incorporating a social element into its platform, Bit.Store allows traders of varying experience levels to access a data bank of multiple traders, investment strategies, profitability records, transaction records, and more, so that they can make smarter investment decisions.

Based on the net value of their account, investors are automatically classed into a member club with a dedicated asset allocation manager, who provides educational resources, news, investment analysis and more.

With community at the core of its mission, Bit.Store is committed to continuing to improve the overall experience of using its platform, as it develops social-fi and Web3 aspects of its business.

About Bit.Store

Bit.Store is a SocialFi investment platform designed with beginner investors in mind. The platform gives its users access to global digital currency markets quickly and easily by supporting different money transfer methods via cooperations with a wide network of regional payment providers. The app provides a variety of features, including social trading, following, and copy trading strategies published by seasoned experts in the space, and allows experts to monetize their contribution to the platform. At the time of writing, Bit.Store has managed to achieve a milestone of 500K active users (by Dec 2021) across Europe and Southeast Asia, and continues its rapid expansion into markets worldwide.

Telegram | Twitter | Medium | Linkedin | Instagram | Website

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socialfi-investment-platform-bitstore-token-surges-15x-ieo-lists-on-three-leading-exchanges-in-one-day-301471071.html

SOURCE Bit.Store

