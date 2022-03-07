U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,266.88
    -61.99 (-1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,227.50
    -387.30 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,066.64
    -246.79 (-1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,993.00
    -7.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.54
    +2.86 (+2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.00
    +21.40 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.81
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3144
    -0.0104 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4190
    +0.6390 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,076.13
    +213.52 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    879.62
    +28.00 (+3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,977.41
    -9.73 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

SocialGood App Raises $14.2M For Patented Crypto Back Platform

·6 min read

TOKYO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SocialGood App, which gives users cryptocurrency rewards for shopping, has raised $14.2 million in Series A funding from a venture capital firm.

The SocialGood App (available on iOS and Android) is partnered with more than 1,800 major online stores. When users shop at partner sites through the app, they earn back up to 100% in SocialGood (SG) crypto.*

The app's user base, primarily in the United States, is growing exponentially worldwide, increasing by over 5x in three months to exceed 1.85 million users by the end of January 2022. This exponential growth is due to the network effect at work, as the history of Bitcoin has shown.

As SocialGood App users increase, the value of SG crypto increases, so the app's value also increases as it provides SG. This attracts even more users, creating a positive cycle of growth. Social Good Foundation Inc. has registered 68 patents in Japan for this innovative Crypto Back business model.

Survey data shows that there are 5 billion mobile users in the world, and 55% of them want rewards or cash back when they shop online. On the other hand, the 24-hour exchange volume in crypto exceeded $100 billion in February 2022. Therefore the business model of rewarding in crypto may seem obvious, but Social Good Foundation Inc. has proven its innovativeness with its 68 patents related to the Crypto Back business model. In addition, as the crypto market is said to be growing tenfold every two years, it can be anticipated that SocialGood App's global market will grow to 550 million people in the next two years.

In 2018, the company's founder and CEO, Soichiro Takaoka, established Social Good Foundation Inc. in Tokyo to meet the demands of this large and rapidly-growing market, and to create the cryptocurrency and mobile app with the most users in the world.

A Japanese serial entrepreneur, Takaoka has 23 years of experience in the fintech field. After graduating from Tokyo University, he began his career at Mitsui & Co., one of the most massive global enterprises based in Japan. He then left to start his own fintech company, which rose to become the most successful in its industry in Japan under his leadership, with over $1B total in investment advisory contracts. Takaoka has also authored two publications about finance.

Andrew Tantomo, the CTO of Social Good Foundation Inc., was previously a lead engineer in global app development at Rakuten, after graduating from the Singapore Institute of Management. Tantomo, who is fluent in English, Chinese, and Japanese, is a highly skilled, multilingual, full stack developer.

"Most people in the world do not have the means to gain assets; they keep just losing money from their daily expenses. I wanted to create a world where anyone and everyone could just automatically build up assets. Our goal is to democratize asset-holding," shares Soichiro Takaoka, founder and CEO of Social Good Foundation Inc. "We believe that the SocialGood Ecosystem will make the world a better place, and we aim to expand it globally."

The SocialGood Project's stated mission is "to build the world's largest global platform and to provide financial freedom to all people worldwide." They also state that their "vision is to become the top cryptocurrency and global mobile app with the highest number of users."

Highly-skilled and sincere individuals have come from global companies to join the SocialGood team with a shared passion to achieve this vision and mission. These include a former executive at Amazon Japan, a Goldman Sachs alumnus, a former marketing director at Mercari, a former media planner at P&G, an engineer who worked at Rakuten, a former data analyst at IBM, and more.

Social Good Foundation Inc. supports the growth and personal fulfillment of each team member in a fair work environment where there is no discrimination based on race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, or age, leading to a highly diverse and international team.

As the SocialGood App aims to become the world's largest platform, the app is already available in English, Chinese, and Hindi. The team plans to continue to add more localized versions, partner with more major companies worldwide, and make the app even more useful for all users.

In anticipation of this growth, Miyako Capital has invested $14.2 million in Social Good Foundation Inc. This is the largest equity finance investment ever to be raised by a crypto issuer headquartered in Japan*, and the very first funding for Social Good Foundation Inc.

Miyako Capital is a venture capital firm officially recognized by Kyoto University, a leading Japanese national university. In addition to their offices in Japan, Miyako Capital also holds an office located in Silicon Valley. They invest in and provide support for promising Japanese and international startups. With this investment, Social Good Foundation Inc. plans to further promote its global expansion.

"We are pleased to announce that we have invested in Social Good Foundation Inc., which aims to build an innovative and socially-conscious global platform utilizing the token ecosystem," said Hiro Okahashi, Partner and Founder of Miyako Capital, in a statement. "The SocialGood App has already gained traction and significant transactions internationally. We expect that the SocialGood App will continue to show rapid, significant growth and gain even more widespread use around the world. We will continue to do our utmost to support them in industry-university collaboration for technology and human resources as well as overseas expansion."

About Social Good Foundation Inc.
Social Good Foundation Inc. is an innovative fintech company with 68 Japanese patents related to cryptocurrency and blockchains. They created the SocialGood App, which gives Crypto Back rewards to online shoppers. There are over 1.85 million users from more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, as of the end of Jan. 2022.

In 2021, Social Good Foundation Inc. received approval from the Governor of Tokyo for their business model and in 2022 they were supported by the Japanese governmental organization JETRO.

Social Good Foundation Inc. aims to make the world a better place by connecting the globe with the token ecosystem and creating a win-win-win situation for all consumers, companies, and society as a whole. Social Good Foundation Inc. provides a global platform that allows people to make the world a better place and gain assets just by shopping.

Headquarters: 18F West Tower Otemachi First Square, 1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Founder and CEO: Soichiro Takaoka
Capital: 1.42 billion yen (including capital reserve)*
Business Overview: Cryptocurrency reward platform development and operation with patented Crypto Back model
SocialGood App Website: https://socialgood.inc/
Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/socialgood_inc
Contact: https://socialgood-foundation.com/contact/

*Terms and Conditions: https://socialgood.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/900002031486

*According to a search of previous equity funding for companies headquartered in Japan (including those with offshore subsidiaries as the crypto issuers). Search was conducted by Social Good Foundation Inc., on the startup information platform INITIAL.

*In this article, the total is calculated as $14.2 million USD at the rate of 100 JPY = 1 USD.

SocialGood: The Cryptocurrency for Better Society
SocialGood: The Cryptocurrency for Better Society
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socialgood-app-raises-14-2m-for-patented-crypto-back-platform-301496457.html

SOURCE Social Good Foundation Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix Is Shutting All Services in Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is shutting its operations in Russia, one of the largest media companies to pull out of the market following the attack on Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis FearsNo new c

  • Gas Apps Could Save You Money as Oil Prices Continue to Surge

    If you're looking to save money on gasoline during the upcoming travel season -- and you will be, trust us -- one way to do so is by using gas apps that can help you find the cheapest gas in the...

  • Heardle: The new version of Wordle – but for music fans

    Your day just got a little busier

  • GBP/USD Tests Resistance At 1.3225

    GBP/USD failed to settle below the support at 1.3200 and is testing the resistance level at 1.3225.

  • Russian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade on Monday, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 141.00 to the dollar.

  • Creating a Ripple Effect: Associates at the Heart of Engagement and Innovation

    Instilling a sense of purpose in employees not only benefits workplace culture but can have a broader impact on business and society. Today, workers are looking for companies that share their value...

  • Russian Banks Turn to China to Sidestep Cutoff From Payments Systems

    The move by some Russian banks to use China’s state-owned UnionPay system could signal a shift toward greater cooperation between the two countries to help Moscow find alternative ways to connect to the global financial system.

  • ESG Finds Itself at Crossroads After Investing in Putin’s Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- An investing movement that promotes itself as a protector of people and the planet has somehow found itself providing capital to the autocratic regime behind Europe’s worst military conflict since World War II.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Ju

  • Oil, wheat, nickel storm higher on fears of supply chaos

    LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Commodity prices went on the rampage on Monday as industrial buyers and traders scrambled to source raw materials hit by supply disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia's invasion has been condemned around the world, sent more than 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing abroad, and triggered sweeping sanctions that have isolated Russia to a degree never before experienced by such a large economy. Commodity markets have been shaken not only by tough Western sanctions on Russia that might be widened to include oil, but logistics turmoil that has blocked the flow of grains and metals from the region.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Visa, Dollar Tree, Bitcoin in Focus

    Visa and Mastercard suspended operations in the rogue state, setting the stage for additional losses.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods' Charts Suggest It Isn't Time to Go to Bat for the Stock

    It's probably best for now to avoid the long side of the sporting goods retailer, which is slated to report fourth-quarter results Tuesday.

  • In a Surprise Move, Josh Schulman Is Exiting Michael Kors, Capri + John Idol Will Stay on as CEO

    Capri reported strong quarterly results last month.

  • FTM Retreats As TVL Shrinks by 40% in Four Days

    DeFi projects will get tested by the volatility in global financial markets.

  • In Tech’s Bust, Not All Stock Funds Have Fallen Equally—or at All

    Here’s a look at how different companies, sectors and funds are faring in an overall dismal environment.

  • European shares skid to 1-year low on Russia oil ban prospects

    European stocks hit a one-year low on Monday, with German and French shares set to confirm a bear market as the United States and Western allies weigh a ban on importing Russian oil, raising fears of a spike in inflation dragging economic growth. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 have shed more than 20% from their record closing highs on Jan. 5 and were on course to confirm bear market levels. Brent crude prices soared to near $130 a barrel, their highest since 2008 after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and European allies were exploring banning imports of Russian oil in retaliation to its invasion of Ukraine.

  • It’s Complicated: The Relationship Between Crypto and NFTs

    Is there any correlation between the NFT and crypto markets? Bybit’s Lead Tech Writer looks at some of the theories.

  • ‘I think we’re going to see some spectacular returns,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, The star manager whose key innovation fund has struggled amid a fallout for tech stocks, is staying upbeat.

  • Could this spring's housing market be the busiest yet?

    The housing market is off to a busy start in 2022, with new records being observed in pace of home-price growth and median listing price last month.

  • Applied Materials taps former Xilinx executive Brice Hill as CFO

    Applied Materials Inc. said Monday that it has appointed former Xilinx executive Brice Hill to serve as its chief financial officer. Hill was most recently the CFO at Xilinx, which was acquired by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. , and he held prior stints at Intel Corp. and General Motors Co. . "Brice brings tremendous experience in semiconductor devices, manufacturing and computing from the edge to the cloud," Applied Materials Chief Executive Gary Dickerson said in a release. Hill is succeeding th

  • Uber Just Increased Its Guidance. The Stock Is Jumping.

    Uber stock was up more than 4% in premarket trading after the ride-share company raised its fiscal first-quarter 2022 outlook. Trips represent ride bookings, while gross bookings represent the total dollar value generated by Uber’s ride-hailing, grocery and food delivery and freight-shipping businesses.