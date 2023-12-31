Societal CDMO, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SCTL) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 98% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Societal CDMO's estimated fair value is US$0.69 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Societal CDMO is estimated to be 50% undervalued based on current share price of US$0.35

Our fair value estimate is 63% lower than Societal CDMO's analyst price target of US$1.86

Does the December share price for Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$31.0k US$6.52m US$13.3m US$16.8m US$3.84m US$3.75m US$3.71m US$3.70m US$3.72m US$3.76m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -2.51% Est @ -1.09% Est @ -0.10% Est @ 0.60% Est @ 1.08% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% -US$0.03 US$5.6 US$10.6 US$12.4 US$2.6 US$2.4 US$2.2 US$2.0 US$1.9 US$1.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$41m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.8m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.9%– 2.2%) = US$68m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$68m÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= US$32m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$73m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$0.4, the company appears quite undervalued at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Societal CDMO as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.140. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Societal CDMO

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Societal CDMO, there are three relevant factors you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Societal CDMO that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does SCTL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

