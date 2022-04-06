U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,481.15
    -43.97 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.51
    -144.67 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,888.82
    -315.35 (-2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.94
    -29.11 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.01
    -4.95 (-4.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0904
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3073
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7560
    +0.1660 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,885.80
    -2,036.07 (-4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.66
    -36.70 (-3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Societal CDMO Reports Inducement Grants for New Staff

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Recro Pharma, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SCTL
Recro Pharma, Inc.
Recro Pharma, Inc.

SAN DIEGO and GAINESVILLE, Ga., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Societal CDMO, Inc. (“Societal CDMO”; NASD: SCTL), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges primarily in small molecule therapeutic development, today announced the addition of new employees to fill open roles throughout the organization.

Inducement Equity Award

In connection with the hiring of these personnel, the compensation committee of Societal CDMO’s board of directors approved inducement stock option grants to purchase an aggregate of 107,540 shares of Societal CDMO’s common stock. The option awards were granted pursuant to the NASDAQ inducement grant exception as a component of each individual’s employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with Societal CDMO in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option awards were granted on March 31, 2022. The option awards will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of Societal CDMO’s common stock on March 31, 2022 and a ten-year term and will vest in equal monthly installments over four years. The option awards are subject to each individual’s continued service with Societal CDMO through the applicable vesting dates.

About Societal CDMO
Societal CDMO (NASDAQ: SCTL) is a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms with a primary focus in the area of small molecules. With an expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Societal CDMO is a leading CDMO providing therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

In addition to our experience in handling DEA controlled substances and developing and manufacturing modified-release dosage forms, Societal CDMO has the expertise to deliver on our clients’ pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects, regardless of complexity level. We do all of this in our best-in-class facilities, which total 145,000 square feet, in Gainesville, Georgia and San Diego, California.

Societal CDMO: Bringing Science to Society. For more information about Societal CDMO’s customer solutions, visit recrocdmo.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements, among other things, relate to the Company’s ability to manage costs and to achieve its financial goals; to operate under increased leverage and associated lending covenants; to pay its debt under its credit agreement and to maintain relationships with CDMO commercial partners and develop additional commercial partnerships. The words "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", “upcoming”, "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will" and similar terms and phrases may be used to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying these forward-looking statements include the ongoing economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any adverse impact on the customer ordering patterns or inventory rebalancing or disruption in raw materials or supply chain; demand for the Company’s services, which depends in part on customers’ research and development and the clinical plans and market success of their products; customers' changing inventory requirements and manufacturing plans; customers and prospective customers decisions to move forward with the Company’s manufacturing services; the average profitability, or mix, of the products the Company manufactures; the Company’s ability to enhance existing or introduce new services in a timely manner; fluctuations in the costs, availability, and suitability of the components of the products the Company manufactures, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, purchased components and raw materials, or the Company’s customers facing increasing or new competition. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and future results presented herein along with those risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT: Stephanie Diaz (Investors) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com Ryan D. Lake (CFO) Societal CDMO 770-531-8365 ryan.lake@recroCDMO.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Just Crashed

    What happened What went up just came back down. Yesterday was a banner day for cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), each of which sailed away with stock market gains -- boosted by Carnival's announcement of its "busiest booking week in the company's history.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Again Today

    Comments made by a Fed official this week have many investors a bit more bearish about growth stocks.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Tilray stock jumps on earnings, upbeat guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss third quarter earnings for Tilray.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Tesla Stock Fell Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Shares of the electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 5% today as investors digested the news that the Federal Reserve may act more aggressively toward curbing inflation than some investors had anticipated. Adding to the drop was the fact that Tesla investors just learned yesterday that the company's CEO Elon Musk is now Twitter's largest shareholder and that Musk is joining the social media company's board. The combination of those two bits of news sent Tesla's stock tumbling, but is the market overreacting?

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Could The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...

  • This Energy Company Is Set to Thrive Amid the EV Boom

    Oil and gas companies are working on ways to grow even as one of their largest markets -- the transport segment -- is moving away from fossil fuels. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) seems to be particularly well placed to continue growing amid the electric vehicle (EV) boom. Enterprise Products Partners has a long history of financial discipline, which allowed the company to grow and expand its operations steadily.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Workhorse Stocks Plunged Today

    With the Nasdaq Composite index dropping by more than 2.5% today, it's not surprising to see many growth stocks taking a beating. Three not-yet-profitable electric vehicle makers fit the bill as speculative growth stocks.

  • Novavax Guides To At Least $4 Billion In 2022 Sales — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is Novavax stock a buy on expectations for at least $4 billion in sales this year? Is NVAX stock a buy right now?

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • 8 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund

    In this article, we discuss 8 best energy stocks to buy according to Stuart Zimmer’s hedge fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zimmer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund. Stuart Zimmer started his career as […]

  • Why Gogo Stock Took Off Today

    Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) shareholders beat the market on Wednesday as the stock gained 15% at the open before settling to an 8% increase by 1:15 p.m. EDT. It was powered by news that Gogo's stock is about to join an important index. S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late on Tuesday that Gogo will join the S&P SmallCap 600 index fund on Friday, April 8.

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

    Between June 2020 and December 2021, either via IPOs or the SPAC route, 24 fintech companies went public. It has been a bruising introduction, however. Since going public, the majority have endured steep share price losses. MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni lays part of the blame on macro headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, and a ‘risk-off’ mood. However, given the “ferocious” nature of the selloff in fintech names, the analyst thinks the sector wide pullback is “entirely tied to i

  • Here’s What Makes UnitedHealth Group (UNH) A Great Investment Pick

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Sustainability Leaders Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy outperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in nine of 10 sectors in which […]

  • Federal Reserve plans on a 'predictable' winddown of its $9T in asset holdings

    The nation’s central bank fleshed out more details on how it may undo the trillions of dollars in asset purchases it carried out during the COVID-induced economic downturn.