Societe Generale: Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares

Société Générale
3 min read
PRESS RELEASE: CAPITAL REDUCTION BY CANCELLATION OF TREASURY SHARES


Regulated information

Paris, 1st February 2022

Meeting on January 13, 2022, the Board of Directors, with the authorization of the Extraordinary General Meeting of May 19, 2020, decided to decrease, on February 1, 2022, the share capital of Societe Generale by cancellation of 16,247,062 ordinary shares repurchased from November 4 to December 17, 2021 included and representing circa 1.9% of share capital (before capital decrease).

This capital reduction by shares cancellation is part of the Group's shareholder return policy.

The share capital of Societe Generale will amount to 1,046,405,540 euros, divided into 837,124,432 ordinary shares, each with an unchanged nominal value of 1.25 euros.

Information regarding total amount of voting rights and shares will be updated and available in the following section “Monthly reports on total amount of voting rights and shares”: https://investors.societegenerale.com/en/financial-and-non-financial-information/regulated-information

Press contacts:

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 133,000 members of staff in 61 countries and supports on a daily basis 30 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com.

