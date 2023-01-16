U.S. markets closed

Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

Société Générale
·4 min read
Société Générale
Société Générale

INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (OUTSIDE THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

Regulated Information

Paris, 16th January 2023

(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures)

Societe Generale launched, on 16 December 2022, an additional share buyback program of 2,707,207 Societe Generale shares in order to cover and honor the free shares allocation for the benefit of employees and Group executive directors.

Societe Generale received all necessary authorizations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks will be carried out in compliance with the authorizations provided by the General Meeting of 17th May 2022, in particular regarding the maximum price, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They will be performed on the trading platforms on which Societe Generale shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 09 to 13 January 2023

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer code (LEI)

Transaction date

ISIN Code

Daily total volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares acquired

Platform

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

09/01/2023

FR0000130809

71 000

25,2045

XPAR

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

10/01/2023

FR0000130809

81 136

24,6398

XPAR

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

10/01/2023

FR0000130809

61 182

24,5461

CEUX

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

10/01/2023

FR0000130809

25 682

24,4865

TQEX

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

11/01/2023

FR0000130809

91 000

24,2212

XPAR

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

11/01/2023

FR0000130809

60 000

24,1945

CEUX

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

11/01/2023

FR0000130809

20 000

24,2127

TQEX

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

12/01/2023

FR0000130809

3 900

24,3197

XPAR

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

13/01/2023

FR0000130809

62 117

24,3736

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

476 017

24,5122

 

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement:

Regulated Information - Societe Generale (societegenerale.com)


Press contact:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 117,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 25 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking with the SG bank, resulting from the merger of the two Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord networks, and Boursorama. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.


Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).
In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

Attachment


