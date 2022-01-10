U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

Société Générale
·4 min read
In this article:
PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, 10th January 2022

Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabiliszation measures)

After getting all necessary authorizations from supervisory authorities, Societe Generale launched, on 20 December 2021, an ordinary share buyback program of 5 534 365 Societe Generale shares in order to cover and honor the free shares allocation plan for the benefit of employees and Group executive directors.

These buybacks will be carried out in compliance with the authorizations provided by the General Meeting of 18th May 2021, in particular regarding the maximum price, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations. They will be performed on the trading platforms on which Societe Generale shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 03 to 07 January 2022

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer code (LEI)

Transaction date

ISIN Code

Daily total volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares acquired

Platform

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

03/01/2022

FR0000130809

145 000

30,5567

XPAR

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

03/01/2022

FR0000130809

25 000

30,5179

CEUX

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

03/01/2022

FR0000130809

9 500

30,5093

TQEX

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

03/01/2022

FR0000130809

9 500

30,5123

AQEU

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

04/01/2022

FR0000130809

69 000

31,5786

XPAR

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

05/01/2022

FR0000130809

259 000

32,4433

XPAR

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

06/01/2022

FR0000130809

290 000

32,7920

XPAR

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

07/01/2022

FR0000130809

280 500

32,8945

XPAR

TOTAL

1 087 500

32,2682

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement: https://investors.societegenerale.com/fr/base-documentaire?search=&theme=information-reglementee&category=&year=&op=Filtrer

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 133,000 members of staff in 61 countries and supports on a daily basis 30 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com.

Attachment


