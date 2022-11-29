U.S. markets open in 7 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.75
    +13.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,931.00
    +60.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,678.00
    +61.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.70
    +9.90 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.41
    +1.17 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.00
    +10.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    +0.27 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0363
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.71 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1988
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5070
    -0.3940 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,478.57
    +272.18 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.76
    +8.46 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Societe Generale: launch of ALD rights issue

Société Générale
·4 min read
Société Générale
Société Générale

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO


SOCIETE GENERALE: LAUNCH OF ALD RIGHTS ISSUE

Press release

Paris, November 29th 2022

Launch of ALD c.€1.2 billion capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights in connection with the contemplated acquisition of LeasePlan

ALD, a subsidiary of Societe Generale, announced today the launch of a capital increase with preferential subscription rights for shareholders (the “Rights Issue”) for an amount of approximately €1.2 billion.

The principle of this Rights Issue was initially announced on January 6th, 2022 in connection with the announcement of ALD’s plan to acquire LeasePlan and marks a major milestone in the creation of a leading global sustainable mobility player, benefiting from highly complementary expertise and synergies.

Societe Generale, which currently holds 79.8% of ALD’s share capital, is committed to remaining a long-term majority shareholder of ALD with a targeted ownership corresponding to c. 53% of the new group’s share capital upon closing of the LeasePlan acquisition1. In this regard, Societe Generale will participate in the Rights Issue for a total subscription amount of approximately €803 million. Moreover, Societe Generale has undertaken to fully underwrite the capital increase and has also committed not to sell its shares for a period ending 40 months after the completion of the LeasePlan acquisition and to a lock-up starting on the date of signing of the placement agency agreement relating to the Rights Issue and ending 180 calendar days following the settlement-delivery of the Rights Issue (subject to certain exceptions).

The impact of this acquisition on the Societe Generale Group's CET1 capital ratio is expected to be around 40 basis points at the closing date of the transaction. Societe Generale would benefit from a ROTE uplift between 70 and 80 basis points in 20242.

For more information on the terms and conditions of the capital increase, please consult the capital increase dedicated section on ALD’s institutional website:
(https://www.aldautomotive.com/investors/acquisition-of-leaseplan/rights-issue).

Press contact:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale


Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 117,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 25 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.


Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).
In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of ordinary shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The distribution of this document may, in certain jurisdictions, be restricted by local legislations. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such potential local restrictions.

This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (as amended, the “Prospectus Regulation”). Potential investors are advised to read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities. The approval of the prospectus by the AMF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market.

With respect to the Member States of the European Economic Area (other than France) and the United Kingdom (each a “Relevant State”), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the securities referred to herein requiring a publication of a prospectus in any Relevant State. As a result, the securities may and will be offered in any Relevant State only (i) to qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation, for any investor in a Member State of the European Economic Area, or Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as part of national law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “UK Prospectus Regulation”), for any investor in the United Kingdom, (ii) to fewer than 150 individuals or legal entities (other than qualified investors as defined in the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation, as the case may be), or (iii) in accordance with the exemptions set forth in Article 1 (4) of the Prospectus Regulation or under any other circumstances which do not require the publication by ALD of a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation and/or to applicable regulations of that Relevant State.

The distribution of this press release has not been made, and has not been approved, by an “authorised person” within the meaning of Article 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. As a consequence, this press release is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, persons in the United Kingdom that (i) are “investment professionals” falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the “Order”), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (“high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.”) of the Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of Article 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “Relevant Persons”). Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America (including its territories and dependencies). This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer of securities for sale or any solicitation to purchase or to subscribe for securities or any solicitation of sale of securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the law of any State or other jurisdiction of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. ALD does not intend to register all or any portion of the securities in the United States of America under the Securities Act or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

This announcement may not be published, forwarded or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, South Africa, or Japan.

1 Assuming the full exercise of the warrants granted to Leaseplan’s shareholders, c. 51% of the new group’s share capital upon closing of the LeasePlan acquisition
2 Computed based on 2024 net income group share post AT1 cost consensus estimate (Factset end 2021), including fully phased run rate synergies and excluding restructuring costs, divided by average tangible shareholders’ equity

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Better Hurry: Amazon’s Cyber Monday $18 Echo Dot and Philips Hue Smart Bulb Bundle Won’t Last

    Who doesn’t love getting free stuff? Amazon’s Cyber Monday sales are ongoing, but one of the best deals we’ve uncovered is this 67% off bundle deal on the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue White Smart Bulb. This is the perfect pairing for anyone looking to start their smart home or expanding their […]

  • Global shipping growth at risk from economic gloom, UNCTAD says

    The pace of global shipping activity is set to lose steam next year as economic turmoil, conflict in Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic weaken the outlook for trade, U.N. agency UNCTAD said on Tuesday. The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soaring inflation. The slowdown is expected to impact shipping, which transports more than 80% of global trade, although tanker freight rates could stay high.

  • Australia court dismisses customer fees lawsuit against CBA

    Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) had alleged that between June 2010 and September 2019, CBA incorrectly charged about A$55 million ($36.86 million) in monthly fees to nearly a million customers and over 800,000 accounts, despite their entitlement to fee waivers under a contract. The court found that CBA's terms and conditions acknowledged that sometimes the bank "can get things wrong, and when this happens" the bank is "determined to make them right again", ASIC said, citing the judgement. ASIC also said that as of Sept. 13, 2021, CBA had paid about A$64 million in remediation to almost one million customers who were overcharged, but clarified that some customers had yet to be paid.

  • Moon and Mars Ambitions Send Korean Rocket Stocks Skyward

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s plan to land on the moon and Mars in a few decades propelled shares of the nation’s rocket-related stocks on Tuesday. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapPresident Yoon Suk Yeol spelled out the country’s space roadmap late Monday with an

  • China COVID protests are ‘a gut punch at the worst possible time for Apple’: Analyst

    Wedbush Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how China's zero-COVID policy and ensuing protests are having a detrimental impact on Apple stock.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off Nearly 500 Points On China Covid Protests, Fed Official Comments: What To Do Ahead Of Powell Speech

    Dow Jones futures were higher ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off nearly 500 points Monday.

  • Global Stocks Gain as China Rebounds; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of global shares climbed, led by a rebound in Chinese stocks as nationwide unrest over Covid curbs eased. The dollar fell amid improved sentiment for risk taking.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapEuropean and US equities futures advanced aft

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Yardeni Says Curve Inversion Shows Bonds, Stocks Have Bottomed

    (Bloomberg) -- The inversion of the US Treasury yield curve is flashing that long-term interest rates have peaked, stocks have bottomed out and the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening is approaching its limit, according to Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woe

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

    On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed "SBF" by his initials. Bankman-Fried was a god in the crypto sphere.

  • ‘We see major stock markets plunging 25% from levels somewhat above today’s,’ Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank researchers are the latest analysts to put a 25% decline in equities on the map, and they expect the U.S. to go into a recession by mid-2023.

  • Bitcoin Booster Peter Thiel Takes a Hit in BlockFi Bankruptcy

    The tech investor’s Valar Ventures had a 19% stake in the crypto lender, according to documents filed with the bankruptcy court.

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.