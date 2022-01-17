U.S. markets closed

Societe Generale: Press release regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

Société Générale
·3 min read
PRESS RELEASE REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (OUTSIDE THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)


Regulated information

Paris, 17th January 2022

(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabiliszation measures)

After getting all necessary authorizations from supervisory authorities, Societe Generale launched, on 20 December 2021, an ordinary share buyback program of 5 534 365 Societe Generale shares in order to cover and honor the free shares allocation plan for the benefit of employees and Group executive directors.

This shares buyback ended on 14th January 2022.

The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild had temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 10 to 14 January 2022

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer code (LEI)

Transaction date

ISIN Code

Daily total volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares acquired

Platform

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

10/01/2022

FR0000130809

284 500

33,2145

XPAR

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

11/01/2022

FR0000130809

284 660

33,1176

XPAR

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

12/01/2022

FR0000130809

286 500

33,4744

XPAR

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

13/01/2022

FR0000130809

285 200

33,8929

XPAR

SOCIETE GENERALE

O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

14/01/2022

FR0000130809

285 190

34,1317

XPAR

TOTAL

1 426 050

33,5665

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement: https://investors.societegenerale.com/fr/base-documentaire?search=&theme=information-reglementee&category=&year=&op=Filtrer

Press contacts:

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 133,000 members of staff in 61 countries and supports on a daily basis 30 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com.

Attachment


