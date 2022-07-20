U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.00
    +17.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,909.00
    +118.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,331.25
    +57.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.80
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.82
    -1.40 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.00
    -5.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.03 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0251
    +0.0021 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.50
    -0.80 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2010
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1600
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,718.17
    +1,926.05 (+8.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.73
    +37.89 (+7.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Societe Generale: shares & voting rights as of 18 July 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Société Générale
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SCGLF
  • SCGLY
Société Générale
Société Générale


Name of issuer:         Société Générale S.A. – French public limited company (“SA”) with a share capital of 1,062,354,722.50 euros
        Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS
        Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations


Date

Number of shares
composing current
share capital

Total number of
voting rights

18th July 2022

849,883,778



Gross: 928,347,053

Attachment


Recommended Stories