Societe Generale: shares & voting rights as of 31 July 2022

Société Générale
In this article:
  • SCGLF
  • SCGLY
Société Générale
Société Générale


Name of issuer:         Société Générale S.A. – French public limited company (“SA”) with a share capital of 1,062,354,722.50 euros
        Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS
        Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations


Date

Number of shares
composing current
share capital

Total number of
voting rights

31st July 2022

849,883,778



Gross: 926,331,851

Attachment


