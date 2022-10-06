U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Societe Generale: shares & voting rights as of 30 September 2022

Société Générale
Société Générale
Société Générale


Name of issuer:         Société Générale S.A. – French public limited company (“SA”) with a share capital of 1,062,354,722.50 euros
        Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS
        Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations


Date

Number of shares
composing current
share capital

Total number of
voting rights

30th September 2022

849,883,778



Gross: 926,292,344

