Societe Generale: shares & voting rights as of 31 March 2022

Société Générale
Soci&#xe9;t&#xe9; G&#xe9;n&#xe9;rale
Société Générale


Name of issuer: Société Générale S.A. – French public limited company (“SA”) with a share capital of 1,046,405,540 euros
Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS
Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations


Date

Number of shares
composing current
share capital

Total number of
voting rights

31st March 2022

837,124,432



Gross: 915,271,598

Attachment


