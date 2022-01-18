U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

Societe Generale: shares & voting rights as of 31 December 2021

Société Générale
Name of issuer: Société Générale S.A. – French public limited company (“SA”) with a share capital of 1,066,714,367.50 euros
Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS
Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations


Date

Number of shares
composing current
share capital

Total number of
voting rights

31st December 2021

853,371,494



Gross: 929,955,234

Attachment


