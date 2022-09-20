U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

Society Brands Accelerates Portfolio Growth with Three Brand Acquisitions Across Variety of Consumer Product Categories

·3 min read

Founders Will Stay on Board and Lead Growth of their Brands While Leaning on Society's Resources and Expertise in Building Brand Awareness and Revenue

CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Brands, an e-commerce aggregator built for and by founders, today announced the acquisition of three additional brands, Capsule Supplies, Yankee Toy Box and Barnesmith, as it accelerates expansion of its portfolio of consumer products companies. In keeping with Society Brands' unique business model and deal structure, all three founders will stay on board, leading the growth of their brands with the support of Society Brands' shared services ecosystem.

Society Brands Continues Portfolio Growth By Acquiring Three More Brands
Society Brands Continues Portfolio Growth By Acquiring Three More Brands

"We are very excited to bring Capsule Supplies, Yankee Toy Box and Barnesmith into the fold as we continue our strategy of making smart acquisitions of brands with strong foundations and great founders," said Michael Sirpilla, CEO of Society Brands. "Each of these companies are well-established, successful brands within their category and we see great growth opportunity as they join the Society Brands portfolio and integrate into our platform. With the experience and knowledge of the collective Society Brands team and our shared resources, coupled with the founder's passion for success, we're confident these brands will reach new heights in short order."

Capsule Supplies, founded in 2014, is a health and wellness brand based in Albany, New York. Capsule Supplies provides high-quality empty capsules for businesses and consumers to create their own brand of supplements and vitamins, sold through Amazon, direct-to-consumer (DTC) and through wholesale relationships.

Milford, New Hampshire-based Yankee Toy Box is a licensed children's product company with offerings in apparel, footwear, and accessories. Operated by co-founders Lisa Zerr and Kermit Zerr for more than 10 years, Yankee Toy Box sources goods from manufacturers that hold rights to licensed products from major tentpoles such as Disney, Nickelodeon, Marvel, Sesame Street, Dr. Seuss and many more.

Barnesmith, founded in 2001 and based in Newport Beach, California, is one of the largest online retailers of collegiate apparel. Established by founder and CEO Eric Barnes, Barnesmith offers premium, officially licensed designs that capture the tradition and culture of nearly 150 of America's top universities, including the Ivy League.

"With these acquisitions we are excited to continue our unique business model of encouraging founders to stay on board with us as Brand Presidents, where they join our community of like-minded entrepreneurs and tap into the 'society' of brands sharing best practices and leveraging collective assets," continued Sirpilla. "We believe in the tremendous value each founder brings to Society Brands and look forward to collaboratively developing and growing their brands even further."

Society Brands, launched in October 2020, announced an institutional capital raise of $205M led by i80 Group in March of this year. A combination of debt and equity, the raise positioned the company as one of the best-funded ecommerce aggregators in the world. Society Brands has used this funding to not only start acquiring brands, including Damn Near Kilt 'Em, Active Chairs and Power Theory prior to today's news, but to also build out its internal team with hires in the product development sector led by new Chief Product Officer Charlie Quong.

About Society Brands

Society Brands is a tech-enabled consumer products company that acquires e-commerce native brands that primarily sell on Amazon and their own DTC sites. The company was built for and by founders, providing entrepreneurs meaningful liquidity while at the same time affording them an opportunity to stay on board, build their brand and roll equity into Society Brands' platform. For more information, please visit www.societybrands.com.

 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/society-brands-accelerates-portfolio-growth-with-three-brand-acquisitions-across-variety-of-consumer-product-categories-301628325.html

SOURCE Society Brands

