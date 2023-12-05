Society Brands secures JobsOhio grant, will create 70 jobs in Canton

CANTON − Society Brands has committed to creating 70 jobs within three years at its new headquarters in Hall of Fame Village.

JobsOhio, the state's economic development arm, granted the e-commerce company $300,000 to grow its local workforce. Society Brands is hosting an open house this evening for community leaders and investors at the new office in the Constellation Center for Excellence, 2014 Champions Gateway.

"We're really thankful for JobsOhio for giving us the $300,000 grant with us being able to create 70 jobs," CEO Michael Sirpilla said. "We feel that that's very, very attainable and we're really proud of having our headquarters right here in Canton, Ohio."

Canton-area brothers Michael and Justin Sirpilla founded Society Brands in 2020 and made their first acquisitions in 2022. The company buys online retailers who sell on Amazon or who are direct-to-consumer retailer brands and allows the acquired retailers' entrepreneurs to stay involved as shareholders and partners.

Society Brand's portfolio currently includes eight brands: Club EarlyBird, Capsule Supplies, Yankee Toy Box, Barnesmith, Power Theory, Wolf Tactical, Active Chairs and Damn Near Kilt 'Em.

Michael Sirpilla said the new hires will fill a "diverse set of jobs," including in marketing and technology departments. Most will be located at the Village headquarters, bringing local staffing to about 85.

"We've got about 100 employees nationally, but we have maybe 10% to 15% of those employees here in Ohio," he said.

Some of the jobs could potentially be in a local warehouse, for which sites are being explored. The company operates one warehouse in New Hampshire now.

Society Brands would continue to use third-party logistic companies and fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) but intends to increase its own product warehouses across the nation.

"You need warehousing for overflow, and you need warehousing for what's called FBA prep ― where essentially, it needs to be prepped to go to Amazon," Sirpilla said.

Ray Hexamer, president and CEO of the Stark Economic Development Board, said the organization is proud Stark County is home to the company.

“Society Brands’ decision to build and grow their corporate headquarters here demonstrates Stark County’s strength in skilled workforce and its business-friendly environment," he said in a prepared statement. "Along with our partners at JobsOhio and Team NEO, we look forward to Society Brands’ continued success in the Northeast Ohio region.”

