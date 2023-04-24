Society for Information Display Announces Display Week 2023 Keynote Addresses by Top Executives from Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd., Magic Leap and DSCC

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Display Week, the world's leading international technical event for electronic display and visual imaging innovation, will feature dynamic keynote addresses by three visionary executives who lead the way in display technologies, product innovation and supply chain expertise. This year's talks stand out in that the speakers will be laser-focused on current challenges and opportunities, suggest pathways toward future success, and share their thoughts on how these interwoven industries can thrive in the years ahead.

Display Week takes place May 21-26, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The highly anticipated thought leadership keynotes will take place on Tuesday, May 23, 8:35 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., immediately preceding the opening of the Display Week Exhibition, which features nearly 200 exhibitors and is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across the globe.

Keynote Speaker Lineup

May 23, 8:35 a.m.

Charles Peng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

Presenting: "New Trends and Strategies for the Display Industry"

Charles Peng is the chairman and chief executive officer of Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd. Since joining the company in 2006, Peng has been responsible for R&D, manufacturing, sales and marketing, and operations. To date, he has applied for nearly 90 patents. Under his leadership and innovation, Tianma has made outstanding contributions to the display field. Peng has also been appointed the next chair of SID's Beijing Chapter.

May 23, 9:10 a.m.

Kevin Curtis, Senior VP, Head of Hardware

Magic Leap

Presenting: "Advanced Optics for Immersive AR"

Kevin Curtis is the senior vice president, head of hardware at Magic Leap. He is responsible for the research, development, and productization of the hardware portion of the Magic Leap products. Prior to this, Curtis was chief scientist of illumination systems at RealD, working on laser projection and direct view for digital cinema. During the 10 years prior to joining RealD, he was the founder, CTO, and eventually CEO of InPhase Technologies, an optical data storage company. Curtis spun InPhase out of Bell Laboratories, where he was a member of the technical staff at Murray Hill, New Jersey. He has authored over 120 US patents, one book, and more than 100 presentations on optical systems, holography, projection systems, and lasers. Curtis received his BS, MS, and PhD in electrical engineering from the California Institute of Technology. Other interests include running, rock climbing, and triathlons.

May 23, 9:45 a.m.

Ross Young, Co-Founder and CEO

DSCC

Presenting: "Forecasting the Future of the Display Industry Post COVID"

Ross Young is the co-founder and CEO of DSCC. Previously, he started, ran, and sold DisplaySearch, which he launched with less than $500 in capital and grew to over $10 million in revenues. He has also worked throughout the display supply chain, including at a TV brand, a panel supplier, a materials supplier, and at multiple equipment suppliers. Shortly after completing graduate school at UCSD and Japan's Tohoku University in international management, Young published a book on the semiconductor industry called Silicon Sumo: US-Japan Competition and Industrial Policy in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry, published by the University of Texas. He has completed 12 IRONMAN triathlons, including the World Championships in Kona, Hawaii, in 2016.

Additional programming highlights of Display Week 2023 include the world-renowned, International Technical Symposium, the SID/DSCC Business Conference, the Imaging and Visual Special Event, the I-Zone, the debut of the Young Leadership Conference, a one-day Job Fair, as well as special events, like the Women in Tech panel discussion and the CEO Forum.

About Display Week 2023

Display Week 2023, the 60th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in Los Angeles, CA, May 21-26, 2023. Serving as a catalyst for innovation, information and inspiration, Display Week supports and showcases the entire ecosystem of emerging electronic display and visual information technologies, and features a world-class exhibition with hands-on demos, hundreds of scientific presentations from pioneering scientists, special sessions with today's most forward-thinking business leaders, and an annual business conference devoted exclusively to the supply chain of these convergent industries. Thousands of attendees from the R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial disciplines flock to Display Week to find out what's new and what's next. Display Week also delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, highlights market-moving trends, and provides an expansive platform for networking that enhances career and business growth. For more information about Display Week 2023, visit displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2023), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) has been powering the display technology industry since its inception in 1962. It is the only professional organization dedicated to the electronic display and visual information technology industries, and plays a vital role in advancing the plethora of interwoven discoveries and applications from concept and research to manufacturing and market. As a worldwide platform, SID brings together the multiple facets of these industries to fully support the imaging and display ecosystems, and help address growing consumer demand for seamless digital experiences through smart phones, televisions, mobile computers, immersive gaming and entertainment applications, online platforms, electric cars, wearables, smart homes, and an ever-expanding menu of devices and uses that have become engrained in the way we live, work and play. Additionally, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products at its annual International Symposium, Seminar & Exhibition (known as Display Week). To promote industry and academic technology development, and educate consumers, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which unites industry and academia all under one roof to demonstrate technology that will shape the future. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit sid.org.

