U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.75
    -25.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,092.00
    -131.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,761.50
    -132.25 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.00
    -7.90 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.10
    +0.23 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.60
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.17 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    -0.27 (-1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0960
    +0.2260 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,738.44
    -362.24 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    643.61
    -3.03 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Society Pass (SoPa) Acquires Singapore-based Gorilla Networks, a Next-Gen Blockchain/Web3 Mobile Virtual Network Operator to Drive SEA’s Growing Demand for a New Meta-Economy Experience

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Society Pass Incorporated
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SOPA
Society Pass Incorporated
Society Pass Incorporated

  • Society Pass (SoPa) makes its first Singapore acquisition, Gorilla Networks, a leading next generation Blockchain/Web3 mobile virtual network operator (“MVNO”).

  • Gorilla Networks is the first blockchain/Web3-enabled MVNO to offer contract-free, on-demand mobile service as non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”).  Users convert unused mobile data into digital assets- Gorilla GO tokens

  • With mobile data network coverage in over 160 countries, Gorilla Networks expects to dramatically increase its user base and expand throughout Southeast Asia with the rebound of the travel market in 2Q/3Q 2022

  • SoPa will incorporate Gorilla Networks’ proprietary blockchain/Web3 technology onto the rest of SoPa ecosystem to drive SEA’s growing demand for a new meta-economy experience

SINGAPORE, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireSociety Pass Incorporated ("SoPa”) (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia’s leading data driven loyalty and ecommerce ecosystem, announced today that it acquired Singapore-based Gorilla Networks Pte Ltd (“Gorilla”), a leading next generation Web3-enabled MVNO.

Established in Singapore in 2019, Gorilla utilises Web3 technology to operate a MVNO for its users in Southeast Asia. With network coverage to over 160 countries, Gorilla offers a full suite of mobile communication services such as local calls, international roaming, data, and SMS texting. More importantly, Gorilla enables its customers to convert unused mobile data into digital assets or Gorilla GO Tokens through its innovative proprietary blockchain-based SwitchBack feature. Gorilla GO Tokens in turn can be redeemed for eVouchers, to offset future bills, or be redeemed for other value-added services.

With the rebound of the travel market throughout Southeast Asia in 2Q/3Q 2022, Gorilla expects to dramatically increase its customer base by marketing to the region’s business and leisure travellers with its user-friendly technology platform. It plans to expand its MVNO services offering to Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia over the next 12 months.

Dennis Nguyen, Society Pass Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, explained, “We are excited to make our first acquisition in Singapore, and welcome Gorilla into our SoPa family. Gorilla’s technology platform aligns well with our acquisition strategy as we incorporate Gorilla’s blockchain and Web3 capabilities into the SoPa ecosystem and enable the new meta-economy for all our portfolio companies. From our Leflair lifestyle e-commerce platform to our Pushkart/Handycart F&B delivery services, as we roll out the Society Pass loyalty platform in the coming months, we leverage Gorilla’s technology to drive customer retention for merchants and create innovative revenue models for our ecosystem.”

“When we started Gorilla Networks three years ago, our vision was to build a democratised mobile communications service platform where users regardless of nationality, home location or mobile subscription plans can access essential telecoms services such as roaming and mobile data anywhere and everywhere throughout the world. Gorilla is currently transitioning existing web 2 telco services onto the web3 economy by tokenising mobile data as digital assets. In 2021, we digitised eSIMS, data plans, and mobile numbers as NFTs, which dramatically transformed how our users purchase, interact and experience mobile services. By joining forces with SoPa’s extensive ecosystem and large user base in Southeast Asia, we are thrilled about the combined marketing capabilities we will now bring collectively to our partners and customers,” exclaimed Xanne Leo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gorilla Networks.

Society Pass leverages cutting edge technology to tailor an unprecedented experience for the next generation customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in Southeast Asia. Through the acquisitions of market-leading companies and partnerships with visionary entrepreneurs in six distinct B2C e-commerce verticals: lifestyle, food & beverage delivery, travel, digital marketing, telecoms and food and beverage ordering, the Company meets SEA’s growing demand for a new meta-economy experience.

About Society Pass

As a loyalty and data marketing ecosystem, Society Pass operates multiple e-commerce platforms across its key markets in SEA. Its business model focuses on analysing user data through the expected launch of its Society Pass loyalty platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points, which seamlessly connects consumers and merchants across multiple product and service categories to foster organic loyalty. Since its inception, SoPa has amassed over 1.6 million registered consumers and over 5,500 registered merchants/brands on its platform. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture with cutting edge components to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass provides merchants with #HOTTAB Biz and #HOTTAB POS – a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management, user profile analytics, and convenient financial support packages for small and medium-sized enterprises.

In addition, SoPa operates Leflair.com, Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform, Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines, and Handycart.vn, a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Hanoi, Vietnam.

For more information, please check out: http://thesocietypass.com/.

Media Contacts:
PRecious Communications
sopa@preciouscomms.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Block's Apple News Juiced Its Stock Price Today

    In a meeting of two giant minds in the fintech and big tech industries, Block (NYSE: SQ) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are collaborating on a new offering. Thursday morning, Block announced the initiative, and bullish investors bid the stock up by almost 7% in reaction. Block and Apple are working together to bring the latter's Tap to Pay functionality, currently an option on its popular iDevices, to Block's Point of Sale app.

  • CrowdStrike Earnings Beat: The Stock's Dip Is a Buying Opportunity

    CrowdStrike has become the gold standard in several verticals of the cybersecurity industry. Its ever-growing portfolio comprises 22 software modules, ranging from endpoint and cloud protection to managed security services. The secret to its success is the cloud-native architecture of its Falcon platform, which allows CrowdStrike to crowdsource a tremendous amount of security data each day.

  • Elon Musk says ‘epic’ Tesla robot Optimus will be unveiled at AI event

    Billionaire says robots could be bigger business than electric cars

  • Apple WWDC event: What to expect from iPhone changes, new hardware

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down the expectations for Apple at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30

    "Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then," he wrote on Twitter, almost two weeks after he announced the date of Aug. 19. Optimus is a humanoid robot that Tesla is working on priority. Musk has previously said that it could be launched next year.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple Watch could feature ‘in-built rotatable camera’ after patent approval

    Latest patent describes smartwatch with new tech housed in ‘back side’ of device

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As July Quarter Guidance Disappoints?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Amazon takes on PS5 and Xbox scalpers with a new invite system

    The goal is to help legitimate shoppers get their hands on in-demand products.

  • Is MongoDB Stock a Buy After Crushing Earnings?

    Like many growth stocks, MongoDB's (NASDAQ: MDB) shares have been hit hard this year. Fears of inflation -- and the uncertain effectiveness of the Federal Reserve's moves to tame it -- have made investors less willing to pay a premium for rapidly expanding businesses. MongoDB's shares surged on Thursday after the database software leader delivered a surprise profit in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on April 30.

  • Verizon Claps Back After T-Mobile's Callout

    On May 31, the mobile carrier--or, as it calls itself, the "Un-Carrier"-- sent out a release that not only highlighted both AT&T and Verizon 's recent news about price increases, but also announced Price Lock, a new guarantee that T-Mobile would not raise its prices. "Verizon and AT&T, do your customers a favor and adopt a version of T-Mobile's Price Lock," it says. Now, Verizon has decided to rise to the challenge.

  • Smartphone cameras will make DSLR cameras obsolete by 2024, Sony boss says

    ‘AI processing’ and ‘quantum saturation’ will allow high-end phones to overtake standalone cameras, Terushi Shimizu says

  • BlackBerry seeks other patent sale options as deal with Catapult delayed

    The Canadian company had earlier this year agreed to sell its patents primarily related to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking for $600 million to the special purpose vehicle. Catapult is working to secure its required financing, BlackBerry said, adding that it "looks forward" to the completion of the transaction. The sale to Catapult was expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

  • Nvidia's Potential Is Massive as 2 New Data Center Types Emerge

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported record sales from data centers during Q1 (the three months ended May 1, 2022). Industries across the entire economy are putting AI to work, and Nvidia is emerging as the top platform for the movement. As a result, data centers are likely to remain the company's top revenue source going forward.

  • The Best iPads of 2022

    With four iPads currently in the lineup, we've reviewed and tested the most popular models to help find the right iPad for you.

  • After Microsoft And Nvidia, This Major Apple Supplier Became Ransomware Target

    Key Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), operating as Foxconn, was hit by a ransomware attack on May 31, the Bleeping Computer reports. The attack disrupted operations at one of Foxconn's Mexico-based production plants. The Foxconn Baja California plant produced medical devices, consumer electronics, and industrial operations, the TechCrunch reports. Also Read: President Biden to Discuss Ransomware Attack Solutions with Putin at June 16 Geneva Meet: Reute

  • Apple is reportedly working on a major multitasking update for iPad

    The company is seemingly still trying to make the iPad more like a laptop.

  • TikToker shows how easy it is for employers to ‘spy’ on you during the work day: ‘Tell me that’s not creepy’

    A TikTok user is showing how easily employers can track an employee's activity on their work computer.

  • Exclusive-EU deal on single mobile charging port likely June 7 in setback for Apple - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU countries and EU lawmakers are set to agree on a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphones on June 7 when they meet to discuss a proposal that has been fiercely criticised by Apple, people familiar with the matter said. The proposal for a single mobile charging port was first broached by the European Commission more than a decade ago after iPhone and Android users complained about having to use different chargers for their phones. The trilogue next Tuesday will be the second and likely the final one between EU countries and EU lawmakers on the topic, an indication of a strong push to get a deal done, the people said.

  • Microsoft says will not resist unionization efforts by employees

    Microsoft recognizes employees legal right to choose to form or join a union, although they "will never need to organize to have a dialogue" with leaders, Smith said in a blog post on Thursday. The comment comes against the backdrop of recent agitations from employees at several technology companies. Last month, a small group of workers in a division of "Call of Duty" videogame maker Activision Blizzard, which is being taken over by Microsoft, voted in favor of unionizing.