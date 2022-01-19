U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,542.50
    -28.75 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,068.00
    -191.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,083.75
    -122.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.20
    -15.90 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.12
    +0.69 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    +3.60 (+18.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3602
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3200
    -0.2650 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,393.54
    -705.48 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,174.25
    +164.86 (+16.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Socioeconomic Empowerment EdTech Expands to Europe with €20,000,000 Capital Commitment

·3 min read

Youthful Savings LTD Secures Capital Commitment from GEM Group

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youthful Savings LTD has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS, a private investment group, for a subscription share facility that will allow Youthful Savings LTD to submit for a European public listing. Under the agreement, GEM commits to provide Youthful Savings LTD with a share subscription facility of €20,000,00 for a sixty month term following the public listing of the company shares on a European Stock Exchange. Youthful Savings LTD will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdown under the facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation. Concurrent to the public listing of Youthful Savings LTD's shares, GEM will receive warrants to purchase shares in the company.

Youthful savings logo
Youthful savings logo

Youthful Savings LTD, originally out of New York, NY, works extensively on socioeconomic empowerment through their unique proprietary learning platform, The Learning Marketplace. Youth are able to learn necessary real world skills like business, investing, bitcoin education, character development, restorative justice and many other skills that are not normally taught in the public school system. Graduates are able to become online business owners on Youthful Savings Marketplace. The learning ecosystem intends to unite the world through the power of sincere business and youth.

"Since investing in Youthful Savings in the early spring of 2020, we have seen the company grow and evolve to meet the ever-changing demands of the world. The company's dedication to its mission of uplifting youth is inspiring. We are excited for this new opportunity to expand Youthful Savings' reach and impact,"

-Judy Sindecuse, CEO and Managing Partner at Capital Innovators

In 2021, Youthful Savings was named 101 Best NYC Edtech Companies by UK based Beststartup and is a Capital Innovators portfolio company.

"Youthful Savings was created to impact all youth with the necessary skills needed to thrive in the global economy. Now more than ever, it is important that we equip our youth with the knowledge and resources that will allow them to lead the world with compassion, collaboration and contribution. We are thrilled to have a commitment from GEM group as we work to bring peace and prosperity to the world through the power of empowered youth."

-Somya R. Munjal, CEO of Youthful Savings

The financing will allow Youthful Savings to expand their technology and reach more youth that are in need of socioeconomic and community development.

About Youthful Savings:

Youthful Savings is an education technology learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental wellbeing, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses via Youthful Savings Marketplace. Through Youthful Savings, youth have the ability to create a more inclusive global economy. For more information: www.youthfulsavings.com

About Global Emerging Markets:

Global Emerging Markets (GEM) is a $3.4 Billion alternative investment group with operations in Paris, New York and Los Angeles. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed 500 transactions in 70 countries. Each investment vehicle has different sets of operational concepts of risk adjusted return and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments. For more information: www.gemny.com

Contact:

Youthful Savings limited
+ 1 (929) 274-0086
www.youthfulsavings.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729375/Youthful_Savings_Logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Is There An Opportunity With Eckoh plc's (LON:ECK) 47% Undervaluation?

    Does the January share price for Eckoh plc ( LON:ECK ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Free COVID-19 Tests: How To Get Them In Concord

    Concord households can order up to four rapid antigen coronavirus tests starting Wednesday.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Palantir Stock Fell Again Today

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, and Tuesday delivered another day of sell-offs and a 1.8% drop for the S&P 500 index. Amid the turbulent backdrop, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed out the day down 6.5%. There wasn't any company-specific news driving the big-data company's most recent slide, but growth-dependent technology stocks have had a rough go of things lately due to a multitude of macroeconomic risk factors, and these were once again highlighted in Tuesday's trading.

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of many electric vehicle companies whose shares were trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, amid a broad market decline triggered by rising rates on government bonds.

  • Plug Power Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    With 4Q21 earnings season kicking off, RBC’s Jospeh Spak believes the quarter’s results will take a back seat to 2022 guidance. And the analyst thinks companies are likely to provide “fairly prudent” outlooks. Looking at the case of Plug Power (PLUG), this is evidently true; compared to Spak’s revenue forecast, the company is taking the safe route. The hydrogen specialist’s preliminary 2022 revenue guide has called for sales between $900-$925 million – broken down to $600 million for material ha

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Carlyle Co-Founder David Rubenstein Says ‘We’re Due for a Correction’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity markets are primed for a correction as the Federal Reserve prepares to boost rates and higher inflation becomes a reality for some time, Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein said.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil Mar

  • This Defensive Consumer Stock Fell More Than 2 Meme Stock Darlings Today

    Wall Street was in a foul mood on Tuesday, and major market benchmarks finished the day with substantial losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was the best performer on the day despite finishing down more than 500 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had much larger losses on a percentage basis that pushed that index into 10% correction territory. Long-term investors weren't all that shocked to see some popular meme stocks take big hits in the downward-moving market.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise after Nasdaq's lowest close since October

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after broad sell-off during the regular trading day, as investors nervously eyed soaring bond yields and disappointing earnings results from some major index components.

  • Goldman Sachs: 4 'buy' rated stocks with up to 60% upside

    2022 is off to a sluggish start. But Goldman likes this group to bounce back.

  • Ford Sees $8.2 Billion Gain on Its Investment Following Rivian’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. expects to record a gain of $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter on its investment in Rivian Automotive Inc. after the electric-truck maker’s blockbuster initial public offering late last year.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Market

  • Why Asana Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The market is seeing red in Tuesday's trading, and Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock is suffering a substantial pullback. The workplace software company's share price was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2:15 p.m. ET. High levels of inflation, rising Treasury bond yields, weak economic data, and anticipation for upcoming interest rate hikes are combining to make investors more risk averse.

  • Why Blink Charging Stock Lit Up Today

    What happened Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock is electric today, with its shares shooting up 10% as of 12:50 p.m. ET in response to some really big news from the electric car charging network: General Motors (NYSE: GM) is plugging into Blink.

  • Bitcoin’s long-term objective is ‘to replace something like gold’: CoinMetrics co-founder

    Nic Carter, Castle Island Ventures gen partner & CoinMetrics co-founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the correlation between bitcoin and risk assets, the outlook for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, and the future of bitcoin mining.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.