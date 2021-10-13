U.S. markets closed

Socket Mobile Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results Release Date and Conference Call

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced that it will release its 2021 third quarter financial results at the close of the market on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Management will also host a conference call to discuss these results that will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time).

(PRNewsfoto/Socket Mobile, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Socket Mobile, Inc.)

What:

Socket Mobile 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call



When:

Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time)



Webcast:

A live and replay audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link on Socket Mobile's website at https://www.socketmobile.com/about-us/investor-relations/conference-calls-financial-conferences



Dial in:

To access the live conference call, dial (888) 424-8151 toll free from within the U.S. or (847) 585-4422 (toll), passcode: 9368 227. From international locations, obtain the local dial-in number through your web browser at


http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=11&a=UCSRYKsyhxtyLa



Transcript:

A transcript will be posted on company's website within a few days of the call.

About Socket Mobile:
Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook, Twitter @socketmobile and on our sockettalk blog.

Socket Investor Contact:

Lynn Zhao

Chief Financial Officer

510-933-3016

lynn@socketmobile.com

Socket is a registered trademark of Socket Mobile. All other trademarks and trade names contained herein may be those of their respective owners.

© 2021, Socket Mobile, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socket-mobile-announces-2021-third-quarter-results-release-date-and-conference-call-301398734.html

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.

