Socks market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global socks market size is estimated to grow by USD 15,051.43 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.62%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Socks Market 2023-2027
Socks market - Five forces
The global socks market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

Socks market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Socks market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and product (plain-knitted, rib-knitted, and terry-knitted).

  • The offline segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The sales of products through hypermarkets, supermarkets, and franchised stores primarily contribute to the revenue of the offline distribution channel. Market players are expanding their product portfolios in the global, regional, and local markets to increase sales through offline channels. In addition, retailers of socks are introducing new business and retail strategies such as attractive pricing and a wide range of products to sustain in such a competitive market. These factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global socks market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global socks market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising disposable incomes, rapid growth of the retail industry, shift toward sports and athletic activities, and the increasing importance of formal attire in corporate offices. In addition, the increasing number of professional sports leagues is expected to provide will drive the spending on premium sports accessories, such as shoes and socks. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Socks marketMarket dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The rising demand for specialized socks products is driving the market growth.

  • The sales of different types of socks, including professional socks, have increased.

  • The rise in the sales of sports shoes has also increased the demand for socks with special features.

  • Doctor-recommended socks are another category that is expected to generate significant revenue. For instance, manufacturers of specialty socks are focusing on developing socks that cater to diabetes patients.

  • These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The launch of socks that track the temperature, movement, and location of infants is a key trend in the market.

  • With the help of smart technology for babies, parents can access an entire network of connected technology to monitor the activities of their children.

  • This allows them to receive feedback from feeding bottles, pacifiers, cribs, prams, clothes, and more.

  • For instance, in August 2021, Owlet announced the launch of Smart Sock Plus, which monitors a child's vital parameters up to the age of 5 years. Parents can keep tabs on their children's heart rates, blood oxygen levels, and sleep trends.

  • Therefore, the innovation of smart technology in baby care will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • Rising demand for synthetic or manmade fibers is challenging market growth.

  • Synthetic fibers have properties such as high strength and a low absorption rate when compared to natural fibers.

  • As a result, socks made from these fibers are more durable, last longer, and dry quickly after washing.

  • Most natural fibers are expensive, especially in their pure forms.

  • Hence, synthetic fibers are low-cost alternatives to natural products.

  • These factors will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this socks market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the socks market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the socks market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the socks market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of socks market vendors

The gel socks market size is expected to increase by USD 188.48 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (non-medical and medical), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The waterproof socks market size is expected to increase by USD 1.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.33%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (nylon, merino wool, polypropylene, and bamboo rayon) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Socks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

162

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.62%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 15,051.43 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.23

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key countries

US, Turkey, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Drew Brady and Co Ltd., Drymax Technologies Inc., FALKE KGaA, Glen Clyde Co., Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Implus Footcare LLC, Jockey International Inc., John Smedley Ltd., Nike Inc., OEJBRO ENGROS AB, Pantherella International Group Ltd., Patagonia Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Skechers USA Inc., Swedish Socks AB, Thorlos, and Under Armour Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global socks market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Plain-knitted - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Rib-knitted - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Terry-knitted - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 adidas AG

  • 12.4 ASICS Corp.

  • 12.5 Drymax Technologies Inc.

  • 12.6 FALKE KGaA

  • 12.7 Hanesbrands Inc.

  • 12.8 Implus Footcare LLC

  • 12.9 Jockey International Inc.

  • 12.10 Nike Inc.

  • 12.11 Pantherella International Group Ltd.

  • 12.12 Patagonia Inc.

  • 12.13 PUMA SE

  • 12.14 Ralph Lauren Corp.

  • 12.15 Skechers USA Inc.

  • 12.16 Thorlos

  • 12.17 Under Armour Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

