U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,356.20
    -4.99 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,468.19
    -27.87 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,477.91
    -8.29 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.79
    +15.15 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.64
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.50
    +5.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1541
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5930
    -0.0210 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3586
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6100
    +0.2880 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,015.01
    -1,308.88 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,323.72
    -9.05 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

SOCMA Announces Addition of SOCMA Week Sessions to Trade Show

·2 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) today announced the inclusion of educational programming for the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show in Fort Worth, TX, February 28-March 2, 2022, by encompassing commercial, business and economic sessions originally slated for SOCMA Week, which will be rescheduled for fall 2022 in New Orleans, LA.

SOCMA: Solutions for Specialties (PRNewsfoto/Society of Chemical Manufacture)
SOCMA: Solutions for Specialties (PRNewsfoto/Society of Chemical Manufacture)

"As previously announced, we are disappointed to not be going forward with our fall conference, due to conditions in New Orleans," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "However, we are thrilled to announce the addition of SOCMA Week programming alongside SOCMA's newly acquired trade show, the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show. Together, these two events will offer a more inclusive experience for the industry."

The added educational sessions will be held on Monday, February 28, followed by the Cowboys & Chemicals kick-off networking event.

Here's what you can expect as an attendee or exhibitor in Fort Worth:

  • Exhibitor Showcases – Learn more about capabilities and expertise across the specialty and custom chemical sector.

  • Informative Sessions – Gain insight and analysis on current business developments, economic and market trends, sales and procurement and more from subject-matter experts and industry leaders.

  • Exhibit Floor – Find new business partners and suppliers on the exhibit floor.

  • Networking Forums – Build new relationships and connect with colleagues and industry peers during events throughout the week.

To learn more and register for the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show, visit www.socma.org/tradeshow.

"SOCMA is proud to connect businesses and foster commercial growth in new and exciting ways, offering companies opportunities to increase their visibility and credibility by participating in this optimal event experience," continued Abril.

About SOCMA
SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. For more information about this innovative association, visit www.socma.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socma-announces-addition-of-socma-week-sessions-to-trade-show-301398343.html

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

Recommended Stories

  • A Message from Ralph Andretta, President and CEO of Alliance Data

    It is a great feeling when you set an organization in the right direction and the momentum starts to build. That spirit is energizing Alliance Data as we redefine our identity and vision, and embar...

  • Twitter debuts new ad features, revamped algorithm ahead of ecommerce push

    Twitter Inc on Tuesday rolled out new ad features and revamped the algorithm that decides which ads users see, as part of an effort to lay the groundwork to launch future ecommerce features, the social networking company told Reuters. The new features come as Twitter is pushing to grow its performance advertising business, a strategy that aims to quickly generate sales, and constituted just 15% of Twitter's business last year. The effort could help Twitter reach its goal of doubling annual revenue by 2023.

  • Costco and 7 Other Popular Companies That Don’t Waste Money on Advertising

    If you've ever heard the phrase you've got to "spend money to make money," you already know that major companies often have to spend a good chunk of change to get you familiar with their product. How...

  • Emerson Plans to Merge Industrial-Software Businesses With AspenTech

    Emerson Electric plans to merge two of its software businesses with Aspen Technology in a roughly $11 billion deal aimed at capturing growing demand for industrial technology.

  • Amazon to allow employees to work remotely indefinitely

    Amazon said Monday it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as they can commute to the office when necessary. The new policy was announced in a blog post and is a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week when offices reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic in January. The Seattle Times reported Monday’s message was signed by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and said company directors will have discretion to allow teams that they manage to continue working remotely.

  • Analyst Report: Mandiant, Inc.

    Mandiant (formally FireEye,) is a pure-play cybersecurity firm that focuses on incident response, threat intelligence, automated response, and managed security. Mandiant’s security experts can be used on demand or customers can outsource their security to Mandiant. The California-based company sells solutions security solutions worldwide, and sold its FireEye products division in October 2021.

  • Staples Canada helps give small business owners a boost and fuel their passion to grow as Canadians get back to business

    October marks Small Business Month in Canada. With vaccination rates continuing to increase and as employees gradually settle into new routines, many businesses are looking for opportunities to get back to growth. As the Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada supports businesses of all sizes across Canada, fueling this passion for growth, equipping businesses to deliver for their own customers and get back to business.

  • The Results are In: AI is Key to Building and Maintaining Customer Engagement

    Photo by Fabio on Unsplash Today’s consumer companies and business-to-business (B2B) firms are finding themselves in a fast-paced, competitive race to attract and secure new clients. One approach that’s increasingly gaining popularity is customer engagement. Customer engagement entails prioritizing long-term relationships with consumers and B2B clients. It’s about working to develop and maintain relationships throughout multiple interactions and across various channels. The research suggests pro

  • Looking for a Seasonal Side Gig? These 16 Places Are Hiring Right Now

    As companies open their doors once again, many retailers, e-tailers, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment venues and a host of other organizations are expecting a return to normal for holiday...

  • FrankieOne nabs $16M to provide fintechs with ID and fraud management as a service

    Fraud continues to be a major issue in the world of digital transactions, a situation that research shows was only compounded in the last 20 months of online activity growing as a result of COVID-19. Today, a Melboune startup called FrankieOne that has built an automated platform to help combat that is announcing a Series A on the back of strong customer demand. The company -- which harnesses some 350 data sources to verify automatically people's identities when onboarding, and then monitor subsequent activity for fraudulent behavior -- has raised $16 million (AUS$20 million).

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Crypto ETF Takes Shape? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • KKR Co-CEOs Henry Kravis and George Roberts Step Down

    Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall take over as co-CEOs of the private-equity firm, but Messrs. Kravis and Roberts will continue to serve as co-executive chairmen.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate with Bond Market Holiday

    The dollar breaks out against the yen

  • Fastenal Looks Positive Ahead of Earnings

    Fastenal (FAST) is scheduled to report its latest quarterly figures on Tuesday, Oct. 12. In the daily bar chart of FAST, below, we can see the shares corrected lower in the past four weeks and have so far successfully tested the rising 200-day moving average line. The 50-day moving average line is pointed down but a rally above $54 or so will change the picture.

  • Municipal defaults are creeping up, suggesting more bondholder pain to come

    On the cusp of monetary policy tightening, municipal-bond defaults have been ticking higher, suggesting some structural problems with the business models underlying the debt

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • BOE’s Saunders Seen Pushing for Bigger-Than Expected Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffThe Bank of England’s arch-hawk may be willing to kick off a series of interest rat