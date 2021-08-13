U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.78
    +5.95 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,586.92
    +87.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,821.78
    +5.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.43
    -4.65 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.91
    -0.18 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.70
    +12.90 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    +0.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0280 (-2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1280
    -0.2940 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,552.46
    +1,942.77 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.47
    +39.98 (+3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,213.69
    +20.46 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

SOCMA Announces Upcoming Manufacturing Solutions Days

·2 min read

Virtual showcases focus on building business connections

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA) proudly announces two additional dates for its successful Manufacturing Solutions Day platform:

SOCMA: Solutions for Specialties (PRNewsfoto/Society of Chemical Manufacture)
SOCMA: Solutions for Specialties (PRNewsfoto/Society of Chemical Manufacture)

These 15-minute virtual presentations offer specialty chemical manufacturers an opportunity to highlight their unique technologies and expertise to procurement and business development executives. Over 150 representatives from more than 75 companies have participated in SOCMA's first two events, reporting positive outcomes.

"SOCMA's digital platform allowed CJB to reach a larger audience than we've been able to in the past year due to COVID," said Sims Turner, Sales Manager at CJB Industries, Inc. "Our participation in SOCMA's Manufacturing Solutions Day generated leads for CJB, and we had companies contact us because they found out we had certain capabilities they were looking for in an external manufacturing partner."

Other participating companies have benefitted from a greater understanding of the breadth of expertise across SOCMA's supply chain network. As an exhibitor, companies can lean on SOCMA's expertise and resources to maximize visibility with potential business partners.

"Based on findings from our 2021 Specialty Chemicals Industry Census+ released this summer, household and consumer products are demonstrating strong growth," said Paul Hirsh, Senior Vice President, Industry Relations. "We're also hearing that manufacturing calendars are running tight in 2021 and continuing into 2022, so now is the perfect time for companies to line up partners for the coming year. These virtual exhibitor showcases are a prime opportunity for our members and industry stakeholders to connect, create new partnerships and identify business growth opportunities."

Manufacturing Solutions Day is the newest addition to SOCMA's suite of commercial services, complementing our Manufacturing Solutions Platform and Lead Sheet service. Contact Alyse Keller for more information, or visit our website for registration and sponsorship information.

About SOCMA

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. For more information, visit www.socma.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socma-announces-upcoming-manufacturing-solutions-days-301355007.html

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

Recommended Stories

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • Schlumberger withdraws from major oil conference amid rising COVID-19 cases

    Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV on Thursday said it had withdrawn staff from next week's Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), which typically attracts at least 60,000 attendees to Houston, citing the area's rise in COVID-19 cases. "As the Houston area hospitalization rates increase rapidly, Schlumberger has taken the decision to withdraw from the Offshore Technology Conference," spokeswoman Moira Duff said. Houston has been hit by a surge in the Delta variant, with some 3,422 people testing positive on Wednesday, from just 398 new cases a month ago.

  • Retirement Planning Upgrade Turns Your 401(k) Into A Cash Machine

    Coming soon: annuities in your 401(k) plan. This will add a major power tool to your retirement planning kit. But should you buy one?

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • Rivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows

    Amazon.com Inc backed electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian is in discussions to invest at least $5 billion in a new vehicle plant near Fort Worth, Texas, a city document showed. The Fort Worth offer is part of a larger bidding war by state and local officials, particularly in the southern United States, as newer players take on incumbents in a race to develop EVs. The plant would be located on a 2,000 acre site west of Fort Worth, the presentation by the city's economic development department showed.

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • Micron stock heads for worst day since March 2020 amid looming fears about memory cycle

    The party in the memory market could be coming to an end, and that's weighing on shares of Micron Technology Inc. Thursday.

  • China Halts Approvals for New Residential Real Estate Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- China is halting private equity funds from raising money to invest in residential property developments, turning off the spigot on one of the last stable funding resorts for the struggling sector.The government-endorsed Asset Management Association of China, or AMAC, has verbally informed private equity firms it would no longer be accepting the required registrations to set up funds to invest in projects, people familiar with the decision said, requesting not to be named because t

  • If fully vaccinated your immunity is higher than someone who's unvaccinated: ER Physician

    Dr. Kat Ogle, ER Physician and Associate Professor at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why the Department of Justice Shut Down This Megamerger

    The DOJ shut down the merger of two insurance giants. Here's why investors should be paying attention.

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • Why small businesses should stop selling through Amazon and other online platforms

    Selling on platforms like Amazon should be a small business owner's last resort, not your first choice. Here's why and how to survive without them.

  • Analyst Report: Palantir Technologies Inc.

    Palantir Technologies provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes. Founded in 2003, Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which focuses on the government intelligence and defense sectors. Palantir expanded into various commercial markets with its Foundry software platform in 2016 with the intent of becoming the data operating system for companies and industries. The Denver, Colorado company had 125 customers as of its IPO and roughly splits its revenue between commercial and government customers.

  • Ethereum Miners Make Multimillion-Dollar Bet on Upgrade Delay

    Major mining machine makers like Bitmain are building more specialized machines for Ethereum mining.

  • Sequoia's China Portfolio Hits Speed Bump After Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Sequoia Capital and its Beijing affiliate have spent over a decade scattering more than $10 billion across China's multitude of startups, backing the likes of ByteDance Ltd. and JD.com Inc. while becoming a powerhouse brand among the venture firms aiming to strike it rich there.Now, the prospects for investments in that country are mired in uncertainty, as regulatory actions on both sides of the Pacific squeeze China’s technology industry and create unpredictability for its financ

  • Walmart preview: U.S. sales growth at Walmart could outdo Amazon

    Walmart's grocery business is gaining strength as shoppers become more price sensitive, analysts say

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • Best Preferred Stock ETFs for Q4 2021

    Preferred stockholders have a higher claim to dividend payouts and the distribution of assets compared to common stockholders. In the event that a company liquidates, holders of preferred stock have a greater chance of getting paid.

  • July's retail sales data might be ugly: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, August 13, 2021.