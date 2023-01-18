U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

SOCMA Welcomes New Class to its Board of Governors

·2 min read

Kate Hampford Donahue of Hampford Research Inc. Commences Term as Chair

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) today announced its 2023 Board of Governors, including six new Board members and a new slate of Executive Officers. The association's leadership is strategically comprised of senior industry executives representing diverse capabilities across the specialty and batch chemical manufacturing sector.

SOCMA: Solutions for Specialties (PRNewsfoto/Society of Chemical Manufacturers &amp; Affiliates)
SOCMA: Solutions for Specialties (PRNewsfoto/Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates)

SOCMA also welcomes Kate Hampford Donahue, President & CEO of Hampford Research, Inc., who will serve a two-year term as Chair of the association's Board, spanning 2023-2024. "SOCMA has been vital to the growth and success of my own company over many years, and I am honored to take over the Chairmanship of the leading voice for the specialty and batch chemical industry," said Donahue. "As companies across our sector navigate a demand-driven yet shifting landscape, I am committed to stewarding programs that maximize member visibility and strengthen manufacturing operations."

"I am proud to work alongside Kate and this extremely knowledgeable group of industry leaders who make up SOCMA's 2023 Board of Governors," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "As we launch into an unpredictable year, I look forward to the benefit of the Board's effective guidance and executable know-how which will continue to catapult SOCMA forward."

Officers newly appointed to the Executive Committee include:

  • Chair – Kate Hampford Donahue, Hampford Research, Inc.

  • 1st Vice Chair – Mara Gliozzi, McGean

  • 2nd Vice Chair and Treasurer – Charles Hinton, Ph.D., Ethox Chemicals

  • Secretary – Kenneth Zrebiec, Veranova

  • Member-at-Large – John Zuppo, Ascent Chemicals

  • Immediate Past Chair – Michael Ott, Polysciences, Inc.

Members of the Board of Governors' Class of 2025 include:

  • Jeana Beeland, CJB Industries

  • Alan Dyke, Ph.D., Boulder Scientific Company

  • Sandra Cernick, Pressure Chemical

  • David Anderson, Colonial Chemical

  • Eric Lookofsky, CHEM Group

  • Todd Zahn, American Chemical Solutions

A complete listing of SOCMA's 2023 Board of Governors can be found here.

About SOCMA
Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA builds commercial connections, supports manufacturing and operations, and advocates regulatory and legislative policies. www.socma.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socma-welcomes-new-class-to-its-board-of-governors-301725033.html

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

