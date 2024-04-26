Socorro ISD projecting $41M budget shortfall next school year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) may face a $41 million shortfall the next school year, according to a Board of Trustees meeting held Wednesday evening, April 24.

Socorro ISD superintendent leaving district at end of school year

As we previously reported, this school year, the district is already dealing with a $33 million shortfall.

During the meeting, members discussed preliminary recommendations to tackle the financial situation.

Socorro ISD accepts appointment of TEA conservator

The lack of funds could lead to pay cuts for new hires, raising the cost of health insurance for employees and potential no salary increases, officials said.

However, officials said the numbers presented are not finalized and any action to address the shortfall would need to be approved by the Board of Trustees.

SISD board president: Audit shows SISD superintendent has potential conflict of interest

This follows the Texas Education Agency (TEA) investigation that revealed an array of issues in the district along with former Superintendent Nate Carman leaving last month over a possible conflict of interest.

SISD Board of Trustees appoints interim superintendent

Two ‘highly regarded’ TEA conservators will oversee Socorro ISD beginning in May

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.