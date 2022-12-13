Soda ash market to grow by 9.66% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increase in demand for soda ash from the glass manufacturing industry will drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Soda ash market insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including Ciech SA, Ciner Resources Corp., Destiny Chemicals, Genesis Energy LP, GHCL Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Co., ICI Pakistan Ltd., Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd., Nirma Ltd., OCI Co. Ltd., SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Sisecam, Solvay SA, TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Telford Industries, The Chemical Co., The Natrio group of companies, Tokuyama Corp., and BASF SE, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type, application, and region

In 2017, the soda ash market was valued at USD 32,384 thousand units. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 18,465 thousand units. The soda ash market size is estimated to grow by USD 37,578 thousand units from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.85%, according to Technavio.

Soda ash market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Soda ash market - Vendor insights

The global soda ash market is characterized by the presence of several global and regional vendors. Most large and established manufacturers sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas several small manufacturers concentrate on regional markets. Manufacturers compete on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Ciech SA - The company offers soda ash that is used for various applications.

Ciner Resources Corp. - The company offers soda ash that is used by industries such as the glass industry.

Destiny Chemicals - The company offers soda ash that occurs in many kinds of mineral waters and in mineral deposits of certain springs and lake brines.

Soda ash market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Rise in demand for soda ash from the glass industry

Growing chemical industry

Increasing demand for soda ash in the pharmaceutical industry

Key challenges:

Volatility in prices of raw materials

Threat of substitutes

Increasing number of government regulations related to the production of soda ash

The soda ash market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Soda Ash Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.85% Market growth 2023-2027 37578 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.66 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Ciech SA, Ciner Resources Corp., Destiny Chemicals, Genesis Energy LP, GHCL Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Co., ICI Pakistan Ltd., Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd., Nirma Ltd., OCI Co. Ltd., SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Sisecam, Solvay SA, TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Telford Industries, The Chemical Co., The Natrio group of companies, Tokuyama Corp., and BASF SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

