Soda ash market to grow by 9.66% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increase in demand for soda ash from the glass manufacturing industry will drive Growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soda Ash Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soda Ash Market 2023-2027

Soda ash market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Ciech SA, Ciner Resources Corp., Destiny Chemicals, Genesis Energy LP, GHCL Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Co., ICI Pakistan Ltd., Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd., Nirma Ltd., OCI Co. Ltd., SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Sisecam, Solvay SA, TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Telford Industries, The Chemical Co., The Natrio group of companies, Tokuyama Corp., and BASF SE, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Type, application, and region

To understand more about the soda ash market, request a sample report

In 2017, the soda ash market was valued at USD 32,384 thousand units. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 18,465 thousand units. The soda ash market size is estimated to grow by USD 37,578 thousand units from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.85%, according to Technavio.

Soda ash market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Soda ash market - Vendor insights

The global soda ash market is characterized by the presence of several global and regional vendors. Most large and established manufacturers sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas several small manufacturers concentrate on regional markets. Manufacturers compete on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

  • Ciech SA - The company offers soda ash that is used for various applications.

  • Ciner Resources Corp. - The company offers soda ash that is used by industries such as the glass industry.

  • Destiny Chemicals - The company offers soda ash that occurs in many kinds of mineral waters and in mineral deposits of certain springs and lake brines.

Soda ash market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

  • Rise in demand for soda ash from the glass industry

  • Growing chemical industry

  • Increasing demand for soda ash in the pharmaceutical industry

Key challenges:

  • Volatility in prices of raw materials

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Increasing number of government regulations related to the production of soda ash

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The soda ash market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this soda ash market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the soda ash market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the soda ash market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the soda ash market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of soda ash market vendors

Related reports:

  • The caustic soda market size is estimated to grow by 18469.89 thousand tons with a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product process (membrane cell process, diaphragm cell process, and mercury cell process), application (organic chemical products, SDT, paper and pulp, aluminum, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The fly ash market size is estimated to grow by USD 18,358.52 million with a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by application (Portland cement, agriculture, road construction, fire bricks, and others), type (class F and class C), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Soda Ash Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.85%

Market growth 2023-2027

37578 thousand units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.66

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 63%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Ciech SA, Ciner Resources Corp., Destiny Chemicals, Genesis Energy LP, GHCL Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Co., ICI Pakistan Ltd., Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd., Nirma Ltd., OCI Co. Ltd., SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Sisecam, Solvay SA, TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Telford Industries, The Chemical Co., The Natrio group of companies, Tokuyama Corp., and BASF SE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's materials market reports

Table of content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global soda ash market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Soaps and detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Dense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 BASF SE

  • 12.4 Ciech SA

  • 12.5 Ciner Resources Corp.

  • 12.6 Destiny Chemicals

  • 12.7 Genesis Energy LP

  • 12.8 GHCL Ltd.

  • 12.9 Hydrite Chemical Co.

  • 12.10 ICI Pakistan Ltd.

  • 12.11 Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Nirma Ltd.

  • 12.13 OCI Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Sisecam

  • 12.16 Solvay SA

  • 12.17 Tata Chemicals Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Soda Ash Market 2023-2027
Global Soda Ash Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soda-ash-market-to-grow-by-9-66-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-increase-in-demand-for-soda-ash-from-the-glass-manufacturing-industry-will-drive-growth---technavio-301701548.html

SOURCE Technavio

