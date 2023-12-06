Soda for your dog? Jones releases drink catered to canines (and 'adventurous' owners)

Have you ever been enjoying a cold, refreshing soda and thought, "I wish my dog could have one, too." Well, now that's possible.

The Jones Soda Company announced Tuesday they were expanding into the pet category with the launch of Jones Craft Dog Soda.

The drink is "uniquely formulated for canines in collaboration with veterinarians and dog owners," according to a news release from the company, and contains all-natural, human-grade ingredients as well as "functional supplements" that help boost joint health.

The sodas are also non-carbonated and contain no sodium or sweeteners of any kind, the company said.

The drink can be used as a treat, hydration booster or food topper, according to the company, and will be available in three flavors: chicken, beef and a holiday-themed turkey & gravy flavor.

"While the flavors are specially-formulated for your pups, adventurous dog owners are dared to drink it too," the company said in the news release.

Mystery dog illness: What is the mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs across the US? Graphics explain

The Jones Soda Company announced Tuesday they were expanding into the pet category with the launch of Jones Craft Dog Soda.

According to the news release, the initial products first became available first exclusively at Chewy and Jonessoda.com in November 2023, with additional retailers to follow in 2024.

Future bottles to feature dogs up for adoption

Just like the company's human-targeted soda, Jones Craft Dog Soda bottles will feature consumer-submitted, pet-themed photos and future bottlings will also feature photos of adoptable dogs looking for their forever homes.

As part of the company's Caps for Gear loyalty program, customers will also be able to save and collect bottle caps for redemption of prizes that include Jones-branded dog toys, leashes and dog bowls.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Soda for dogs? Jones releases drink for pups in 3 different flavors