WE Soda Cancels London Listing in Another Blow to UK IPO Market

(Bloomberg) -- WE Soda canceled its London initial public offering just two weeks after unveiling its plan for a listing, denting prospects for a recovery in the city’s struggling IPO market.

The world’s largest producer of natural soda ash cited “extreme investor caution” for its decision. The company, which was seeking to be valued at around $7.5 billion, wasn’t able to get investors to agree to a valuation “that we believe reflects our unique financial and operating characteristics,” it said in a regulatory filing Wednesday.

It is yet another blow to London after losing out on Arm Ltd. Just under $600 million has been raised in so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and the last high profile IPO in the UK capital was Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. in 2021.

This also underlines London’s struggle to maintain its status as a leading financial center since Brexit with high inflation, rising rates and political and economic uncertainty adding to the UK’s woes.

After a tumultuous 2022 during which it lost the top spot among Europe’s stock markets, London got hit this year by an exodus of companies — including Arm, the jewel of Britain’s technology industry — which have decided to ditch local listings in favor of the US. Firms including CRH Plc, one of Europe’s largest building materials producers, see capital markets across the Atlantic as more attractive.

WE Soda’s decision is ominous for flagging IPOs in the UK. It also sets back efforts to transform what is widely perceived to be a dinosaur equity market that’s overly reliant on old economy sectors such as oil and banks. Coming at a time of stalling economic growth, it could mean more money leaving domestic equity funds after record outflows of $26.3 billion last year.

“The reality is that investors, particularly in the UK, remain extremely cautious about the IPO market,” Chief Executive Officer Alasdair Warren said in a statement. The company, backed by Turkish industrial conglomerate Ciner Group, is one of the lowest-cost producers of a key material that’s used in glassmaking and in electric car batteries.

