U.S. economy expanded at 6.9% annualized rate in Q4, 5.5% expected

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) ramped up in the final months of 2021

Sodexo Will Achieve 100% of its RE100 Commitment for Renewable Energy in the U.S. Next Year

Sodexo
·2 min read
  • SDXAY
  • SDXOF

Gaithersburg, MD, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in food services and facilities management, announced today the company’s commitment to support the renewable energy infrastructure by purchasing renewable energy credits (RECs) covering 50 percent of electricity consumption by the end of FY22 and 100 percent by FY23. This commitment is fueled by Sodexo’s joining of RE100 in 2021, the global initiative bringing together the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100 percent renewable electricity.

“We’re proud to directly support renewable electricity infrastructure and achieve our commitment early,” explained Jessica Synkoski, Vice President, Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility, Sodexo North America. “We were also proud to be the first food services and facilities management company to have joined the RE100 initiative. We understand that this is just one step, albeit an important one, on our larger journey to directly source renewable energy and further our Better Tomorrow 2025 roadmap.”

This commitment covers Sodexo’s directly owned and operated sites and enables renewable energy adding to a cleaner and healthier environment. It builds onto Sodexo’s greater climate strategy, reiterated via Sodexo’s Better Tomorrow 2025 roadmap, which aims to reduce direct and supply chain carbon emissions by 34 percent, alongside energy reduction and efficiency efforts.

Sodexo’s Better Tomorrow 2025 roadmap was first unveiled in 2009. Today, the roadmap frames Sodexo’s progress according to the company’s nine commitments and clear objectives outlined through 2025. By way of Better Tomorrow 2025, Sodexo aims to make a positive impact on individuals, communities, and the environment.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 56 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, government, Sodexo Live! and other environments daily. The company employs 125,000 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity, equity, inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2021, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized more than 11,000 volunteers to distribute 1.8 million meals to help 2.5 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $38 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CONTACT: Heidi Bullman Sodexo Heidi.Bullman@sodexo.com


