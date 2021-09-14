U.S. markets open in 7 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.25
    +9.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,947.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,461.75
    +25.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.80
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.01
    +0.56 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.37
    -1.58 (-7.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0700
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,265.73
    +545.65 (+1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.86
    +12.98 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,640.11
    +192.74 (+0.63%)
     

Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher market in France

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sodexo SA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Paris, September 14, 2021. Sodexo, through its subsidiary Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services in France, has acquired a majority stake in the French start-up Wedoogift, to offer a complete and unique digital gift experience to companies, work councils, public organizations, and employees.

Driven by new societal trends accelerated by the health crisis, the gift voucher market is changing and renewing itself. The needs of companies and work councils to engage, retain, motivate, or recognize their employees are growing and diversifying. They are looking for ever more innovative and totally digitalized offers, integrating all services, from gift management to communication with users. The expectations of the latter for seamless, personalized solutions are also growing.

In this context, and with the aim to strengthen its position in the employee benefits market and continue its transformation to an all-digital environment, Sodexo, a leading player, has joined forces with digital native Wedoogift.

The creator of gift vouchers with its TirGroupé brand, Sodexo already has the trust of more than 40,000 clients and 3.5 million employees, to whom it offers its unique expertise in the management of gift solutions and incentive programs, combined with the most attractive network of affiliated merchants in the market, with more than 90,000 points of sales.

Founded in 2014 by Jérôme Proust, Wedoogift, a digital native player, provides fully dematerialized solutions and SaaS software (Ticketing, Discounting, Accounting, Management and Communication Site) to companies, work councils and public organizations. The solution saves time and eliminates all the traditional costs of delivery, storage, and distribution. Thanks to its digital platform, the company facilitates access to benefits by offering a unique customer and user experience. Based on transparency, with the reimbursement of expired gift vouchers and real-time monitoring of consumption, the Wedoogift model is a real success and simplifies the daily lives of 1.4 million employees.

Thanks to the complementary between their activities and combined expertise, Sodexo and Wedoogift intend to provide companies, work councils and public organizations with the most extensive and innovative offering on the market for nearly 50,000 clients and 5 million employees. Whether paper, card or digital, the new offer will cover all types of gift experience and its digital management.

François Gaffinel, CEO of Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services in France, says:
“We are delighted with this partnership with Wedoogift, a true French success story.
The combination of the creator of the gift voucher with the number one digital start-up in the sector allows to unite Sodexo's experience and expertise with the most comprehensive digital and technological solution on the market. Sodexo is strengthening its strategic position in the market and continuing to digitalize its offerings to provide gift experiences that best meet the expectations of our clients and our users. We are taking a new step in the transformation of the market's business model.”


Jérôme Proust, Founder and CEO of Wedoogift, says:
“As employers, we share with Sodexo the same principles and values of quality of life at work. Our company visions also bring us together: offer a personalized experience to clients and employees
to meet their needs and optimize their satisfaction at work and beyond. The complementarity
of our expertise allows us to think bigger. By relying on a solid and trusted player, we will be able to accelerate our development while keeping the DNA and the spirit that have made us successful.”


About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance, and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, childcare centers, and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model, and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues

420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

11.6 billion euro in market capitalization (as at June 30, 2021)


Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services in France

A subsidiary of the Sodexo Group, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services in France brings to life a personalized employee experience at work and beyond by designing solutions dedicated to employee benefits: special payment and management solutions, meal solutions, gift, and incentive programs.

It offers its 55,000 clients (companies, work councils and public organizations) innovative solutions through the Pass Restaurant card, the TirGroupé gift voucher, the Multigift Pass, the Spirit of Gift card, the e-CESU as well as mobility solutions through a large network of partners.

More information on sodexo.fr.

About Wedoogift

Wedoogift promotes access to employee benefits by offering the best customer and user experience. Founded in 2014, Wedoogift processes a volume of 250 million euros and offers SaaS products and software to companies, work councils and public bodies to dematerialize and manage all employee benefits: gift vouchers, culture, restaurants, ticketing, etc. The company is thus transforming the world of employee benefits and supporting its customers’ digital transition. Profitable since 2016, Wedoogift is experiencing hypergrowth and today reaches more than 1.4 million beneficiaries, from 7,000 corporate clients (TF1, Groupama, LCL, etc.). Today, there are 180 people based in Paris, Lyon, Toulouse, and Nantes creating a business model that puts people at the heart of the company and its performance!

More information on wedoogift.com.

Contacts

Sodexo

Wedoogift

Nathalie Lambert
Tel: +33 6 83 57 35 67
nathalie.lambert@sodexo.com

Priscilla Simonnet
Tel: +33 6 58 78 82 10
priscilla.simonnet@wedoogift.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Pentagon awards Lockheed Martin $6.6 billion sustainment contract for F-35 fighter jets

    The air vehicle sustainment contract is for fiscal year 2021, with options for years 2022 and 2023, and is intended to reduce sustainment costs, the office said. Separately, Lockheed said that the contract would include supporting base and depot maintenance, pilot and maintainer training while also covering supply chain management for part repair and replenishment.

  • Buyers Are So Hungry for LNG That Tankers Are Lining Up Off Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen liquefied natural gas tankers are waiting their turn to fill up at Qatar’s port of Ras Laffan in a clear sign of how tight the global gas market has become. South Korean and Pakistani buyers are among those seeking to maximize shipments under long-term supply contracts with the Middle Eastern emirate, one of the world’s biggest natural gas exporters, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The cargoes are linked to oil prices and cost about half of the

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

  • Proxy advisers split on FedEx CEO Smith's pay

    Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co gave diverging recommendations to investors on voting on FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package, after a labor union challenged the plan. The pay package for Smith, a billionaire, faces a challenge at FedEx's annual shareholder meeting later this month after labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company's decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus program, amounted to double-dipping. ISS said in a report released on Sunday that "cautionary support" was warranted because Smith's awards have not led to a misalignment of pay and performance.

  • Natural Gas Prices Can Still Double From Here

    Natural gas prices have absolutely exploded this year, reaching levels not seen since 2014, and the rally is still far from over

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • Oil hits 6-week high on fears of U.S. supply disruptions from storm Nicholas

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices hit a six-week high on Tuesday on concerns that another storm could affect output in Texas this week even as the U.S. industry struggles to return to normal production levels after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast. Brent crude was up 40 cents, or 0.5%, at $73.91 a barrel at 0444 GTM, having risen as high as $74.08 earlier. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also climbed 45 cents, or 0.6%, to $70.90 a barrel, having risen as far as $71.05 earlier -- its highest since Aug. 3.

  • Investors Score Big On Five Companies Making $1 Billion A Day

    Warren Buffett may have panic sold some stocks — but he's still on top of the S&P 500 in at least one way: Sheer profitability.

  • Crypto CEOs should cooperate with regulators to unlock future growth -SALT panel

    Cryptocurrency executives should work with regulators instead of being their adversary for the sector to grow to its potential, members of a digital currency panel at Wall Street's SALT conference said on Monday. Kevin O'Leary, who recently invested in a crypto aggregating platform WonderFi, called for leaders of the companies to adopt an accommodating tone, saying the current lack of compliance in the field is keeping investors at bay. O'Leary, who invests in entrepreneurs on the business reality TV show "Shark Tank," was speaking at the SALT event, one of the premier hedge fund industry conferences taking place in New York.

  • Why Rivian’s Electric R1T Pickup (And Its IPO) Are Making Waves

    Electric-truck maker Rivian plans to go public in the fall and is seeking a valuation in the tens of billions. But why are investors excited for this IPO and what makes their offering different from other EV startups? WSJ’s George Downs explains. Illustration: George Downs

  • Best Western’s David Kong to retire as CEO after 17 years

    BWH Hotel Group announced Monday that President and CEO David Kong will be retiring at the end of the year.

  • We aren’t seeing sufficient evidence to recommend COVID booster shots: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi Faculty at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health & host of “Civic Rx” podcast joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 vaccine news.

  • Asian markets muted as investors await U.S. inflation data

    Asian stock markets were slightly higher Tuesday as investors waited for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected.

  • U.S. oil benchmark tops $70 a barrel, natural-gas futures jump nearly 6% as U.S. production worries linger

    Oil futures climb Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling above $70 a barrel at their highest in nearly six weeks, and natural-gas futures rallies by almost 6%, supported by concerns about a slow recovery in Gulf of Mexico output in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

  • Global oil demand to peak sooner than previously thought: IHS Markit

    Analysts are rethinking their timelines as COVID-19 and the rise of clean energy affect fossil fuel demand.