Sodexo - Availability of the Fiscal 2022 Universal Registration Document

Sodexo SA
·2 min read
Sodexo SA
Sodexo SA

Regulated Information

Availability of the Fiscal 2022 Universal Registration Document

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 9, 2022 - Sodexo’s Fiscal 2022 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in ESEF format on November 9, 2022.

In accordance with applicable regulations, it is available on Sodexo’s website (www.sodexo.com > Finance > Regulated information) and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

This Universal Registration Document includes, in particular:

  • The statutory financial statements of Sodexo S.A. for Fiscal 2022;

  • The consolidated financial statements of the Group for Fiscal 2022;

  • The related auditors’ reports on the statutory and the consolidated financial statements as well as the special report on related-party agreements;

  • The Fiscal 2022 management report including the declaration on non-financial performance;

  • The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

  • Information regarding internal control and risk management;

  • The presentation of the resolutions as well as the resolutions submitted to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of December 19, 2022;

  • Information on the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and

  • Information on the share buyback programme.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

  • 21.1 billion euros in Fiscal 2022 consolidated revenues

  • 422,000 employees as at August 31, 2022

  • #2 France-based private employer worldwide

  • 53 countries (as at Aug. 31, 2022)

  • 100 million consumers served daily

  • 13.2 billion euros in market capitalization
    (as at November 8, 2022)

Attachment


