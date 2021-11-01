Sodexo and For Five Bring Specialty Coffee and Food to Corporate Services Sites Across North America

Sodexo and For Five Bring Specialty Coffee and Food to Corporate Services Sites Across North America

Sodexo and For Five Bring Specialty Coffee and Food to Corporate Services Sites Across North America

Gaithersburg, Md., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in food services and facilities management, announced today an exclusive, 10-year partnership with For Five, a premium coffee and food solutions company based in Queens, NY. Through this partnership, Sodexo’s Corporate Services clients will serve For Five’s specialty coffee and their customized food menu across client sites in the US and Canada.



“Sodexo is proud to partner with For Five – a company committed to quality, hospitality and collaboration,” said David Bailey, CEO – Corporate Services, Sodexo North America. “Together, we will elevate the customer experience in corporate dining to meet the needs of today’s evolving workplace. Whether companies welcome employees back to the office, or support them in other locations, they want to roll out the best in flexible dining. When it comes to premium, freshly roasted coffee, For Five is as good as it gets.”

For Five has grown exponentially since its inception in 2010; the company’s current portfolio includes over 2,000 customers and over 30 cafés in the United States.

“This partnership provides For Five with the unique opportunity to serve Sodexo’s robust client base,” said Stefanos Vouvoudakis, President & Co-founder of For Five Coffee “Our specialty cafés represent our New York background, our love for quality coffee, and the understanding that it’s not just the coffee, but where you drink it that matters. And we look forward to deploying these cafés at Sodexo corporate client sites and other retail locations. ”



For Five’s specialty coffee will be available at Sodexo’s Corporate Services’ full-service corporate dining locations across North America including the Federal Reserve Board, Foley & Hoag and other client sites across Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, New York City, Boston, and Washington D.C. Additionally, For Five menu items will be available via Foodee, a Sodexo-acquired technology company that aggregates local restaurants to feed innovative companies with its highly customizable and convenient industry-leading meal planning service.

Story continues

Sodexo is one of the leading providers of food services and facilities management services in North America with operations in thousands of locations in the region.

About For Five Coffee

For Five is a micro-roasting facility based in Queens, New York. Founded in 2010 by two best friends from Queens who wanted to introduce specialty coffee by New Yorkers for New Yorkers, the company is now over ten years strong and rapidly growing. Since the company’s inception, For Five’s present-day portfolio includes over 2,000 customers and over 30 cafes throughout the United States. This expansion has made the company ethos a more global one, with its creed now being From The Five Boroughs, For The World. By sourcing, cupping, roasting, importing, and distributing coffee, while also supplying equipment and providing tech services, For Five has become a one-stop shop for all things coffee related.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 56 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 125,000 people at more than 8,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $14B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2020, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 10,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 4.1 million meals to help 5.9 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $36.7 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Attachment

CONTACT: Heidi Bullman Sodexo heidi.bullman@sodexo.com



