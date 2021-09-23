U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,404.25
    +20.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,303.00
    +174.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,216.75
    +53.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.40
    +18.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.26
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    -15.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.26 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.91
    -4.45 (-18.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9720
    +0.1940 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,158.37
    +1,751.48 (+4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.05
    +72.57 (+6.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.63
    +21.26 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events and hospitality

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sodexo SA
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gaithersburg, Md., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Sodexo Group reaffirmed its ambition in the world of sports, events and hospitality and created a unique global brand Sodexo Live! to unify and leverage all of the Group expertise across the world in this sector.

With this brand creation, Sodexo reaffirms its confidence in this market and its potential for rebound. There is an appetite in the market for people to foster in-person connections, as confirmed by the September 2021 study conducted by Harris Interactive for Sodexo Live! across the United States, United Kingdom, France and Spain (the details of the study can be found at the Sodexo Live! website**)

80% of respondents feel comfortable attending sports, cultural or professional events again**

(increase of +20 points compared to September 2020)

Convinced of the strong rebound potential of the live sector, Nathalie Bellon-Szabo, CEO Worldwide of Sodexo Live!, explains the brand's strategic choices in terms of international development priority business segments and new services to offer clients.

Today is a major milestone for us. Sodexo Live! is the affirmation of a new ambition, as we bring together our expertise related to sports, events and hospitality under a unified global brand. More than ever, I am convinced that fans and guests worldwide are looking to find common links and embrace the human bond that comes from being there live. With this launch, we reaffirm to our clients that we are the preferred partner to face the future with, and that we believe steadfastly in our 40,000 employees around the world to offer them world-class, creative, value-generating services.”

Sodexo Live! Creating irreplaceable emotional connections

The excitement of a game, the buzz of in-person networking at an industry conference, or a family outing in a museum are all opportunities to live extraordinary moments and create unforgettable memories. With a unique expertise acquired over 20 years around the world, Sodexo Live! offers clients its know-how in hospitality and culinary excellence to create tailor-made offers and transfix places and events.

Live! itself is a universal word full of positive energy. This word is the link between all the activities of the brand and a tribute to the dynamism and creativity of its teams. The new brand benefits from the strength of the Sodexo Group, its values and its commitments to all stakeholders: clients, consumers, partners and internal teams.

Sodexo Live! Accelerating in a high-potential market

Since the creation of a dedicated business for the sports and entertainment sector, Sodexo has garnered strong growth, reaching revenues of €1.7B in FY2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of face-to-face, in-person events presents an exciting amount of demand in what is a structurally growing market. In order to fully accelerate in this active market, the Sodexo Live! brand will be based on these three foundational pillars:

1. A region-specific strategy to grow global presence

Sodexo Live! will consolidate its presence in its top three markets – North America, France and the UK – and accelerate its growth in Spain and APAC, two markets in high demand for these services.

2. Acute focus on priority business segments

Sodexo Live! will continue to deploy its expertise in major venues and events in order to reveal their full potential and enrich the live experience of their audiences.

• Stadiums and Arenas: Sodexo Live! will continue to welcome fans to the largest, most recognizable stadiums around the world as in France’s Olympique de Marseille, Olympique Lyonnais and Stade de France, Everton FC in the United Kingdom, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, or T-Mobile Park in Seattle

• Conference and Convention Centers: Sodexo Live! will offer services for professional and personal events, ranging from catering to the marketing and sales of the sites. The brand is present in more than 30 convention centers in North America, including the Las Vegas Convention Center, Orange County Convention Center and San Diego Convention Center

• Global Events: Sodexo Live! designs and markets tailor-made hospitality packages and catering for major international events such as the Rugby World Cup (five editions), the Tour de France (for 30 years), the Super Bowl (15 times) and the French Open (for 20 years)

• Cultural Destinations: From the Eiffel Tower to the Royal Academy of Arts in London, or the Museo del Prado in Spain and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, these destinations entrust Sodexo Live! to enrich the experience of their visitors by capitalizing on its culinary arts and its excellent service.

• Airport Lounges: Sodexo Live! welcomes travelers to over 170 lounges around the world, including those of Delta Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Air France, Cathay Pacific and Airport Dimensions.

3. A portfolio of tailor-made services, creating value for its clients

The heart of Sodexo Live! expertise is its culinary talent, creative spirit and ability to capture the taste of the local culinary scene. Sodexo Live! has cultivated 15 partnerships with celebrity chefs around the world as Frédéric Anton and Thierry Marx in France, Richard Blais and Ethan Stowell in the US, Raymond Blanc in the UK and more and trains 4,000 gastronomy professionals each year at the renowned Lenôtre school. Embodying this culinary excellence, Sodexo Live! has 2 Michelin-starred restaurants in France: Pré Catelan and Jules Verne at the Eiffel Tower, both entrusted to Chef Frédéric Anton.

The newly reimagined Sodexo Live! is best positioned to help clients find new revenue streams, maximize venue budgets and operations, embed further with meeting planners, optimize sales and marketing efforts and connect with fans and guests via smarter merchandising, ticketing and hospitality package designs.

Sodexo Live! A dedicated family of experts

In its portfolio, Sodexo Live! owns valuable businesses dedicated to specific expertise:

• Sodexo acquired Centerplate in 2018 in order to expand its presence in North America. Since then, both entities have combined to drive strong growth in this priority and dynamic market. With the creation of the Sodexo Live! brand, Centerplate will become the name of the catering offer dedicated solely to convention centers in North America, where the reputation is unparalleled for food quality, innovation and service delivery with meeting planners and venue clients.

• The Lenôtre brand for high end catering, retail and the Lenôtre school, both in France and through a franchise model internationally

• The Heritage Portfolio bespoke catering brand for cultural destinations in the UK

• Bateaux London, as the brand synonymous with elegant cruises on the River Thames

• Bateaux Parisiens and Yachts de Paris, as famed cultural activities in France

Sodexo Live! A committed brand

True to the values of the broader Sodexo Group, Sodexo Live! is fully committed to a process of social and environmental progress and imagining new ways of welcoming guests more responsibly. Asserting itself as a local economic driver, leading a committed approach to diversity and inclusion and developing more responsible solutions for environmentally friendly sites and events, Sodexo Live! supports its clients in their efforts to promote the environment and benefit their communities.

Sodexo Live! By the Numbers

● 40,000 employees dispersed throughout 500 sites around the globe

● 80 different types of professional roles

● General and premium services for 15 Super Bowls

● Design and marketing of the hospitality program for the last 5 Rugby World Cups

● Partnership with the Tour de France for 30+ years and Roland Garros (home of the French Open) for 20+ years

● 400,000+ guests served each year at the Royal Ascot

● 3.5 million visitors annually on the Bateaux Parisiens and Yachts de Paris

● Sales and marketing for 50+ exceptional sites in France and the UK

● 30 convention centers, including the 6 largest in the US

● 30 million passengers served each year in 170+ global airport lounges

● 4 Michelin Stars for Chef Frédéric Anton at Le Pré Catelan and Le Jules Verne restaurant at the Eiffel Tower

● Partnerships with more than 15 world-class chefs

For more information and to view the full Harris Interactive survey results, please visit the Sodexo Live! website here.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues

420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

11.6 billion euro in market capitalization (as at June 30, 2021)

Attachment

CONTACT: Paul Pettas Sodexo 203-898-0632 paul.pettas@sodexo.com


Recommended Stories

  • China Just Blew Up the Casino Market in New Regulatory Crackdown

    Sweeping new regulations are being floated for casinos in Macao that threaten the investment thesis of the entire gambling market in China, even as the region continues to struggle to climb out of the very deep hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The promise of intense new oversight, limits on the number of concessions or licenses issued, limits on the number of table games allowed, and having government officials oversee daily casino operations could set back resort plans for a rebound. China's also considering requiring casinos to get permission from the government before distributing dividends to shareholders.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Are Any Airline Stocks Buys As DOJ Targets American-JetBlue Pact?

    Delta Air Lines and other airline stocks have rebounded with travel as the coronavirus pandemic starts to wane, but the rebound is likely to be uneven.

  • Good News for Airlines: The U.S. Will Open to More Foreign Visitors

    Since early 2020, the federal government has maintained a ban on international travel to the U.S. affecting billions of foreigners. Naturally, these restrictions have drastically crimped demand for international travel to and from the U.S., hurting airlines like Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL).

  • The Airlines With The Worst Coach Seats — From Best To Worst

    Travelers tend to assume that coach class seating is the same among all airlines, aka, not great. But that just isn't the case; indeed some airlines are worse than others, offering even less legroom...

  • The pandemic has turned United Airlines into a thriving freight company

    United has embraced cargo flights more enthusiastically than any other passenger airlines. Now it's looking to hold onto its freight revenue post-pandemic.

  • Flights to Europe Are Cheaper Than They've Been in Years — Here's How to Find the Best Deals

    If you've been waiting for bargain fares to Spain, Italy, or Portugal, your time is now.

  • 2 Smart Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now

    This approach -- known as dollar-cost averaging -- helps minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. As such, that means Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is successfully disrupting a multitrillion-dollar market.

  • Travelers continue to struggle with masking rules - and rule-breakers

    Now that the federal government has extended its mask mandate for public transportation until next year, it's time to talk about the rule-breakers - and what to do about them. Karin Kemp saw plenty of them on a recent flight from Chicago to Honolulu. The flight crew issued a stern warning that passengers had to wear face coverings at all times, including between sips of drinks and bites of food.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washingt

  • Guinness to open brewery in Chicago's Fulton Market: report

    The centuries-old Irish brewer Guinness, a unit of Diageo , is set to open a brewery in the Fulton Market district west of Chicago's Loop business district, Crain's Chicago Business

  • Covishield is now approved for UK travel, but that isn’t necessarily good news for Indians

    People who have been dosed with Covishield, the Indian-made version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, will finally be considered fully vaccinated by the UK government, but that does not necessarily include Indians. The UK today (Sept. 22) announced that a broader range of brands of vaccines that are already approved in Britain will be accepted from international travelers. The new rules are implemented from Oct. 4, at which point the UK will also simplify its color-coded list for international travel.

  • Jordanian travels the world from his basement

    This Jordanian is flying around the worldfrom the comfort of his own basementLocation: Amman, JordanMohammad Malhas always dreamed of flying planesbut was unable to pursue these aspirations due to financial reasonsso instead he spent four years building a cockpit in his basement(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) FLYING ENTHUSIAST WHO BUILT HIS OWN COCKPIT, MOHAMMAD MALHAS, SAYING:"I had a great passion for flying and therefore decided to build this cockpit, I built it at home in my basement and this space became a space for flying enthusiasts. / This space is like an airport in my house, when I come here I feel like I'm going to an airport to take off and go to another country. I sometimes ask my wife to come and participate in my flying but she asks for her passport to be (officially) stamped so she really travels."MALHAS LANDING WHILE SAYING (Arabic): "We are now landing in Heathrow airport. Passengers should fasten their seatbelts and enjoy London."

  • If You're Unvaccinated, The White House Is Implementing This New Rule

    In recent weeks, vaccines have been required in some major cities to access such things as indoor dining, bars, gyms, theaters, and museums. However, it wasn't until Sept. 9 when President Joe Biden announced a new set of mandates affecting federal employees, health care workers, and large companies that the impact of shot requirements reached people from coast to coast. Now, the White House has said it's implementing another new rule that will apply to those who are unvaccinated and affect how

  • National Geographic’s New Antarctic Cruises Add a Dose of Luxury to Your Expedition

    Starting this November, you can set sail on the "Resolution", which was purpose built for both polar expeditions and creature comforts.

  • The best travel credit cards of 2021

    The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is one of the best travel credit cards—and it currently has a $1,250 bonus offer.

  • Alitalia's final weeks flying marked by protests, apologies

    Italy’s failing national airline Alitalia told passengers on Tuesday to just bring a single piece of hand luggage when travelling, given the intensifying strikes and labor protests that are disrupting services ahead of the airline’s planned Oct. 14 demise. In a series of tweets, Alitalia apologized to its customers and blamed the disruptions on union meetings that “over the coming days could result in delays in the services provided by Alitalia.” A single piece of hand luggage would ensure more timely luggage deliveries at destinations, Alitalia said.

  • Explainer - Here's what we know about how U.S. will lift travel restrictions

    President Joe Biden's administration plans to ease in early November COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions that have barred people from much of the world from entering the United States starting in early 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still must issue a formal order that will provide details on the new rules and when they will begin. Here is a look at the U.S. travel restriction policy.

  • Utah family denied cruise ship boarding despite COVID-19 tests, vaccines

    A Utah family says their vacation ended before it started when they were denied boarding on a Carnival cruise ship.

  • Green List Travel: Listen to the latest Simon Calder podcast

    Get the latest in this daily audio briefing in 10 minutes or less

  • U.S. lifts travel restrictions on UK, European Union

    International travel took a major hit during the pandemic but new guidelines may give the industry a jump-start. Fully vaccinated people from the UK and the European Union among other countries will finally be allowed to enter the U.S. once again.