Sodexo - Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights on August 31, 2021

Sodexo SA
·2 min read
In this article:
MONTHLY DISCLOSURE ON SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorités des Marchés Financiers

Issy-les-Moulineaux, September 3rd, 2021

Registered name of the issuer: SODEXO
255, quai de la Bataille de Stalingrad – 92130 ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

Date

Total number of shares

Actual voting rights *

Theoretical voting rights **



August 31, 2021



147,454,887



216,506,091



217,672,684

* Actual voting rights: all of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than four years, which have double voting rights.
** Theoretical voting rights: the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which would normally be temporarily deprived of voting rights.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues

420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

10.4 billion euro in market capitalization (as at September 2nd, 2021)

Contact

Analysts and Investors

Corporate Legal Department

Virginia JEANSON
Tel : +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com

Olivia GUILLAUME
Tel : +33 1 57 75 85 90
olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com

Attachment


