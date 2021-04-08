U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,095.29
    +15.34 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,459.23
    +12.97 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,818.82
    +129.98 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.81
    +11.76 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.80
    +0.03 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.00
    +16.40 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    +0.32 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1926
    +0.0052 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0180 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3749
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2000
    -0.6300 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,810.41
    +1,031.30 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.50
    +30.81 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.22
    +56.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.81 (-0.07%)
     

Sodexo North America on Voting Access

Sodexo SA
·1 min read
Gaithersburg, Md., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo stands in opposition to any laws that are designed to limit the access of people to exercise their fundamental right to vote. The right to vote is part of our democracy and the history of America, with generations organizing, marching and sacrificing their lives for the opportunity to vote. We support actions aimed at expanding voter participation – such as our own work supporting polling workers during the 2020 election - encouraging voting and making it easier for Americans to cast their ballots.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2020, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 10,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 4.1 million meals to help 5.9 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $36.7 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CONTACT: Heidi Bullman Sodexo Heidi.Bullman@sodexo.com


