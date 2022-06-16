Sodium Acetate Trihydrate & Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Global Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Company Logo

Sodium Acetate Trihydrate & Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Acetate Trihydrate & Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market, By Product Type, By End Use, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sodium Acetate is one of the most common plasticizers used in the United States and around the world. It's used to extend or add the color, feel, or other qualities to a wide range of products from plastic containers to pharmaceuticals and even metal. The most common is the blue or clear plastic known as the propylene glycol or PEG.

Sodium Acetate is added at the end of a polymerization or emulsification step to provide for a homogenous, white, transparent substance that can be poured into mold forms with no separation. It is a fairly inexpensive alternative to gemstones, metals, plastics, and composites.



Sodium Acetate Trihydrate & Sodium Acetate Anhydrous are commonly found together. One example of a product with these ingredients is the PEO compound that is included in many polymer products. Another example is sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) which is often added as an ingredient to hardener compounds such as polyimide binder resins and polyimide sheets



Market Dynamics:

Robust growth in the pharmaceutical industry and increasing demand for leather products is driving growth of the sodium acetate trihydrate & sodium acetate anhydrous market.



On the other hand, availability of alternative food preservative is expected to hinder growth of the market.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the sodium acetate trihydrate & sodium acetate anhydrous market, and provides market size (US$ Thousand and Tons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global sodium acetate trihydrate & sodium acetate anhydrous market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Allan Chemical Corporation, CABB GmbH, Changshu Nanhu Chemical Co., Ltd., Fujian Fukang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nantong Zhongwang Additives Co., Ltd., Karn Chem Corporation, Niacet Corporation, NOAH Technologies Corporation, Shanxi Xinzhou Chemical Reagent Factory, and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation..

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, Product type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global sodium acetate trihydrate & sodium acetate anhydrous market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global sodium acetate trihydrate & sodium acetate anhydrous market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, Product Type

Market Snippet, By End use

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market, By Product Type, 2021- 2028 (US$ Thousand and Tons)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2022 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Trihydrate

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Thousand and Tons)

Anhydrous

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Thousand and Tons)

6. Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market, By End use, 2021- 2028 (US$ Thousand and Tons)

Leather and Textile

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2022 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Food

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Thousand and Tons)

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Thousand and Tons)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Thousand and Tons)

7. Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market, By Region, 2021- 2028 (US$ Thousand and Tons)

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Allan Chemical Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

CABB GmbH

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Changshu Nanhu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Fujian Fukang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Nantong Zhongwang Additives Co., Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Karn Chem Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Niacet Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

NOAH Technologies Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Shanxi Xinzhou Chemical Reagent Factory

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation Trihydrate

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

