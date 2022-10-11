U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

Sodium Chloride Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 31.9 Billion by 2028 - Brandessence Market Research

·6 min read

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sodium Chloride Market Size is projected to reach USD 31.9 Billion by 2028, from USD 24.44 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.88% during 2022-2028.

Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited Logo
Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited Logo

Sodium Chloride Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Grade Type (Solar Salt, Rock Salt, Vacuum Salt) By Application Type (Chemical Intermediate, Deicing, Flavoring Agent And Food Preservative, Water Treatment, Animal Feed Additive) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028

Sodium Chloride Market Scope

Sodium Chloride is among the more abundant minerals on the planet. The main sources of the market include the seawater as well as the underground formations of rocks. This is a major source of the chlorine in the chemical industry.

Get Sample Copy of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/163

Sodium Chloride Market: Competitive Analysis 

The sodium chloride market has been consolidated among the major players. The biggest players in this market are Cargill Incorporated, Nouryon, INEOS, Wacker Chemie AG and Tata Chemicals Europe. The market is going to see a great amount of growth as the companies have a strategic growth with chemical processing happening in the Asia-Pacific region.

Report Including the below Key Players:

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.

  • Dampier Salts

  • Compass Minerals International, Inc.

  • Swiss Salt Works AG

  • China National Salt Industry Corporation

  • Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG

  • Cheetham Salt

  • Others

Sodium Chloride Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is going to be segmented by grade, application and region. When it comes to grade, this market has been segmented into solar salt, rock salt as well as vacuum salt. In terms of application, this is a market that's segmented into deicing, chemical production, agriculture, water conditioning, pharmaceutical, food processing as well as other applications.

There is application in the sodium chloride in chemical industry is going to account for more than half of this market share. The chemical is going to be used in manufacture of the different chemical products and inorganic products like soda ash, chlorine and the caustic soda. These are products which get further used for the production of a major range of the products like detergents, PVC, dyes, soaps and glass.

By Grade Type

  • Solar Salt

  • Rock Salt

  • Vacuum Salt

By Application Type

  • Chemical Intermediate

  • Deicing

  • Flavoring Agent and Food Preservative

  • Water Treatment

  • Animal Feed Additive

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/163

Sodium Chloride Market: Key Drivers

The global sodium chloride market is going to see a growth in the market and this market is going to show a growth in the coming years. This is a market which has overall been negatively impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The reason for that is the use it has in the construction activities and the chemical manufacturing. Further, this is a market that is going to grow steadily during the coming years. In the near future, there is an increase in the demand for the sodium chloride as the chemical agent from chemical industry and an increase in the demand for the pharma-grade sodium chloride in the region of Europe and North America and are expected for driving the growth of the market.

Sodium Chloride Market: Key Trends

The industry of chemicals has been dominating the market with a major share. The segment is going to have a major demand because of the increase in the production of the Chloralkali products. The market of Asia-Pacific has dominated this market and the North American region is going to be expected to witness this growth rate in the coming years.

Sodium Chloride Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia- Pacific market has been dominating the market share globally with the rise in the demand from the chemical industry. China is one of the hubs for the chemical processing and accounting for the majority of the chemical products globally. China is among the construction market of the world. The construction sector of China has been valued high in the recent past. The industry is going to grow at a high rate in the coming few years. India is also one of the leading markets in the coming years.

On Special Requirement Sodium Chloride Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

  • U.S, Canada

Europe

  • Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

  • South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

·  Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=163

Related Reports:

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trial here at https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Follow Us: Linkedin

Contact:

Mr. Vishal Sawant 
Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com 
Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com 
Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155 
Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sodium-chloride-market-size-is-estimated-to-reach-usd-31-9-billion-by-2028--brandessence-market-research-301645504.html

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited

