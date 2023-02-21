U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Sodium Citrate Market to Reach $1.2 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

The wide applications of sodium citrate among food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and other industrial uses drive the growth of the global sodium citrate market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sodium Citrate Market by Type (Monosodium Citrate, Disodium Citrate, Trisodium Citrate), by Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Soaps and Detergents, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global sodium citrate industry generated $813.6 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7705

Prime determinants of growth

The wide applications of sodium citrate among food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and other industrial uses drive the growth of the global sodium citrate market. However, the health risks associated with consuming too much sodium in the daily diet restrict the market growth. Moreover, the increased use of sodium citrate as an environmentally friendly material in detergents is presenting new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global sodium citrate market, owing to temporary closure of manufacturing firms during the lockdown.

  • Import and export restrictions on goods, unavailability of raw materials, and lack of labor force were the key challenges exporters faced during the pandemic.

The trisodium citrate segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the trisodium citrate segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global sodium citrate market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Trisodium citrate anhydrous, with its ability to absorb water and free-flowing nature, can be used as a carrier in moisture-sensitive formulations. Owing to this factor, it is mostly preferred among end-use application industries which drives the sodium citrate market demand. However, the monosodium citrate segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.68% from 2022 to 2031.

Buy This Report (380 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3IIgmtU

The food and beverages segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the food and beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global sodium citrate market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. One of the prime factors for the growth of this segment is the increase in demand for processed, ready-to-eat, and convenience food & beverage products. However, the soaps and detergents segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global sodium citrate market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.49% from 2022 to 2031. The wide use of sodium citrate in packaged food will drive the market demand as consumers are focusing on the consumption of packaged food as they help to save time & suffice hunger.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7705

Leading Market Players:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company,

  • Wang Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals,

  • FBC Industries, Inc.,

  • Hunan Dongting Citric Acid Chemicals Co., Ltd.,

  • Jiangsu Mupro IFT Corp.,

  • Cargill, Incorporated,

  • Natural Biological Group Co., Ltd.,

  • Citribel nv,

  • Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd.,

  • Pan Chem Corporation,

  • Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.,

  • Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG,

  • Laiwu Taihe Biochemistry Co.,Ltd.,

  • FUSO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.,

  • ATPGroup

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global sodium citrate market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. 

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Lycopene Market Expected to Reach $187.3 Million by 2030

Global Textured Soy Protein Market Expected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026

Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Expected to Reach $55,863.52 million by 2027

Yeast flakes Market is Expected Reach $1,451.2 Million by 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages
Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sodium-citrate-market-to-reach-1-2-billion-globally-by-2031-at-4-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301751895.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

