Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market Size Worth $15.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sodium hyaluronate-based products market size is expected to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing geriatric population, a high prevalence of osteoarthritis and cataracts, technological advancements, rising awareness, and a growing number of non-invasive aesthetic procedures globally.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

The demand for antiaging cosmetics and aesthetic treatments, which help people in reversing their aging signs, is increasing, mainly due to a global increase in the aging population. Sodium hyaluronate (NaHA) is more soluble than hyaluronic acid, along with having smaller molecules and greater skin penetration. It is increasingly being used in dermal fillers that are injected into areas of the skin to fill out wrinkles and help restore a more youthful appearance. Some of the FDA-approved sodium hyaluronate dermal fillers available in the market are Restylane Defyne, Refyne, and Restylane. Thus, it is anticipated that the need for such products will act as a high-impact rendering driver for sodium hyaluronate-based products over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The injectable type segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 owing to a wide range of applications, such as dermal fillers in cosmetic procedures, pain relief in osteoarthritis, surgical aids in cataract extractions, and anti-adhesives in gynecological operations

  • The pharmaceuticals application segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the high usage in a variety of pharmaceutical applications

  • North America held the largest share of over 35.0% in 2020 due to the higher healthcare expenditure and a greater number of cataract and dermal filler procedures as compared to other regions

Read 85 page market research report, "Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Injectable, Topical), By Application {Pharmaceuticals (Orthopedic, Ophthalmology, Urology), Cosmetics}, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The WHO predicts that by 2050, an estimated 15% of the world's population above the age of 60 years will suffer from symptomatic osteoarthritis. Along with the aging population, an increase in other risk factors such as obesity and a sedentary lifestyle is expected to further exacerbate the problem. Due to the aforementioned factors and the effectiveness of sodium hyaluronate products in treating these conditions, its market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Although sodium hyaluronate-based products offer major benefits, due to their expensive nature, they can be out of reach for certain patient groups. For instance, the average price of NaHA injections in the U.S. ranges from USD 350 to USD 800. Moreover, benefits derived from sodium hyaluronate dermal fillers are temporary, lasting up to 18 months and requiring further upkeep treatments to maintain the desired effect, leading to additional expenses. Single-phase products and duplex products of hyaluronic acid are premium-priced products, and thus, they are not accessible to all patients. Their high price primarily reflects high manufacturing costs.

Moreover, the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has substantially impacted the sodium hyaluronate market. A decrease in the number of surgical procedures worldwide and disruptions in the supply chain have reduced the demand for sodium hyaluronate-based products worldwide.

Key players are leveraging multiple strategies such as new product launches and strategic partnerships to expand their product portfolio, and thereby, have a more competitive range of offerings. For instance, in 2020, Seikagaku Corporation and Eisai Co., Ltd. formed a marketing alliance for SI-613 (diclofenac-conjugated sodium hyaluronate) in South Korea. Based on this agreement, Eisai Korea, Inc. will be the exclusive distributor of SI-613 in South Korea.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sodium hyaluronate based products market on the basis of type, application, and region:

  • Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Sodium Hyaluronate-based Products Market

  • Allergan, Inc. (a part of AbbVie, Inc.)

  • Galderma S.A.

  • Bohus BioTech AB

  • LG Chem Ltd.

  • Syner-Med (Pharmaceutical Products) Ltd.

  • Anika Therpeutics Inc.

  • Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals B.V.

  • Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Pharmaceuticals Industry:

  • Anti-acne Cosmetics Market – The global anti-acne cosmetics market size was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028. The negative social stigma associated with acne and the rising usage of cosmetics by both men and women, especially from the emerging economies, are the key factors driving the market growth.

  • Immune Health Supplements Market – The global immune health supplements market size was valued at USD 55.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors driving market growth include the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, diabetes, and several other disorders due to lack of immunity.

  • Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market – The global actinic keratosis treatment market size was valued at USD 5.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of the disease coupled with an increasing geriatric population and rising awareness about the disease are factors expected to drive market growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sodium-hyaluronate-based-products-market-size-worth-15-4-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301392587.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

