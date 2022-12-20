U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

Sodium Hydrosulfite Market to Garner USD 1.5 Billion Revenue by 2027 at 2.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Form (Liquid and Powder), Production Process (Zinc Dust Process and Sodium Formate Process), End-Use Industry (Pulp & Paper, Textile, Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Leather and Water Treatment) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, USA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Information by Form, End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a 2.5% CAGR to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2027.

Market Scope

A free-flowing, dry, colourless material having the chemical formula NaHS, sodium hydrosulfite is available in a number of grades with various sodium hydrosulfite concentrations. Sodium dithionite is another name for it. By using hydrogen sulphide and sodium hydroxide as starting materials in a neutralisation reaction, sodium hydrosulfite is most frequently produced chemically. The industrial manufacture of sodium hydrosulfite uses the reactions of sodium bisulfite with zinc or sulphur dioxide on sodium amalgam.

In sodium hydrosulfite, the monomers and oligomers are polymerized by either electron beam (EB) or ultraviolet (UV) light. The UV/EB procedure is referred to as radiation curing. Sodium hydrosulfite is utilised on a variety of substrates, including wood, paper, ceramics, metal, glass, and plastics. Consumers are able to spend more on apparel due to the minimal impact of the economic crisis and increased disposable income. Global demand for sodium hydrosulfite is being driven by two factors: growing demand from the textile sector and a sharp rise in demand for paper products in Asia-Pacific.

A few of the key elements fueling the textile market's expansion are rising consumer confidence, rising disposable income, and consumers' desire to follow the most recent fashion trends. As a result, as consumer confidence rises, they are more willing to spend money on clothing, which is indirectly predicted to fuel the expansion of the global sodium hydrosulfite market. The use of sodium hydrosulfite in beautifying products, notably hair care items and kaolin bleaching, is anticipated to boost the global sodium hydrosulfite market over the anticipated time period.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8041

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2027

USD 1.5 Billion

CAGR

2.5% (2021–2027)

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021–2027

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Form, End-Use Industry, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

With the growing need to use recycled fiber as a raw material for producing high-quality papers.

The increasing consumption of paper in the emerging and developing economies in the packaging industry.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the sodium hydrosulfite industry are

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Maoming Guangdi Chemical Co. Ltd (China)

  • Chemtrade Logistics Inc (Canada)

  • HELM AG (Germany)

  • HANSOL CHEMICAL (South Korea)

  • Brügge­mann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Shandong Jinhe Industrial Group Co. Ltd (China)

  • Royce Global (US)

  • Transpek-Silox Pvt Ltd (India)

  • AZ Chemicals Inc (Canada)

The main focus of market players is developing new technologies to meet consumer desires. A number of mergers and acquisitions also occur because retaining a substantial market share is an important part of these firms' goals. These factors are projected to have a positive impact on industry growth in the upcoming years.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Due to its significant use as a reductive bleaching agent for pulp in the paper production process, the rising demand for paper goods in Asia Pacific will propel the global sodium hydrosulfite market growth through 2024. Asia Pacific, a significant regional market for the paper industry, produced more than 45% of the world's paper in 2016. In Asia Pacific, there was a demand for paper goods of over 220 million tonnes in 2016, and that demand is expected to rise to over 350 million tonnes in 2024. During the anticipated period, this will increase product demand and drive the worldwide sodium hydrosulfite market.

The packaging business, which has been growing at a strong rate over the past decade due to the expansion of e-commerce, accounts for the majority of the demand for paper products. Growing computer use has also increased demand for writing and printing paper, which is anticipated to counteract the slowing drop in demand for paper in the newsprint industry. The paper products industry in the Asia Pacific will be driven by the simple availability of raw materials, low labor costs, and the presence of numerous paper & pulp manufacturers, which will further boost the global sodium hydrosulfite market over the course of the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

During the conjectured period, the progressive drop in North American paper and paperboard manufacturing capacity could have a negative effect on the expansion of the worldwide sodium hydrosulfite market. The region's growing digitalization, which has resulted in a fall in demand for paper and paper products, is the main cause of this decline in production capacity. In North America, 79.6 million tons of paper and paperboard were produced in 2016, and by 2024, that number is probably going to drop to around 70 million tons.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sodium-hydrosulfite-market-8041

COVID 19 Analysis

As the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide increased quickly, the disease's impact on numerous industries was rather significant. Based on events seen in China and Europe, the construction sector in the United States had similar difficulties, such as disruptions in the flow of materials, a lack of workers, the closure of construction sites, and numerous other operational operations.

It is anticipated that decreased material supply will encourage aggressive purchasing behavior and could potentially push up national prices for globally in-demand goods. Sodium hydrosulfite was less in demand as a result, and there was a risk of price increases as a result of the inability to obtain supplies, which inexorably slowed down the total rate of development of several sectors.

Market Segmentation

By Form

Powder and liquid are the two different forms in which sodium hydrosulfite is available in the market.

By Production Process

The zinc dust process, sodium formate process, and other processes make up the worldwide sodium hydrosulfite market by production method.

By End-Use Industry

The sodium hydrosulfite market has been segmented with respect to the end-use industry into pulp & paper, textile, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, leather, water treatment, and others.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8041

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is the biggest market for sodium hydrosulfite, followed by North America and Europe. Due to the fact that major textile-producing nations like China, India, Japan, and Bangladesh, among others, account for a sizable share of the total, the sodium hydrosulfite market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. North America and Europe are anticipated to lose market share in the near future as a result of the slow growth of the paper sector in these regions. The rapid globalization of digital technology is a significant contributor to the downfall of the paper sector in North America and Europe.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8041

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market: Information by Product Type (Aluminum, Nickel, Refractory, Copper and others), End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Building & Construction, Marine, Electronics, Healthcare and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

Sodium Chloride Market: Information by Type (Rock Salt, Solar Salt and others [Brine And Vacuum]), Manufacturing Process (Artificial Evaporation and Solar Evaporation), Grade (Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade and Technical Grade), Application (Chemical Intermediates, De-Icing, Water Conditioning, Flavoring Agents And Food Preservatives, Agriculture, Animal Feed Additive, Drilling Fluids, Pharmaceutical Ingredient and others) and Region - Forecast till 2030

Barium Derivatives Market: Information by Type (Barium Carbonate, Barium Sulfate, Barium Chloride, Barium Nitrate, Barium Titanate, Barium Oxide, and Others), End Use (Mining, Metal Alloy, Explosive, Construction, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


