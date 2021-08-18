Sodium Hydroxide Sales to Increase through 2031, over 23% Demand to Originate in Textile Industry: Future Market Insights

The sodium hydroxide market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers compelling insights into factors enabling growth across key segments including type and application. It underscores acquisitions and collaborations as key strategies adopted by market players to gain a competitive edge

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sodium hydroxide market value will total US$ 28.6 Bn in 2021, as per the latest study by Future Market Insights (FMI). Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% between 2021 and 2031, the market is expected to reach US$ 43.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

FMI Logo

The sodium hydroxide market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to the rising demand from pulp and paper industries. Also, growing demand for alumina in the transport sector will present a positive demand outlook.

Among various applications, the textile sector will dominate the market, accounting for 23% of the global market share in 2021. Future Market Insights (FMI) also has predicted that textile segment, alumina, and inorganic segments will cumulatively total US$ 12 Bn in 2021.

In the coming years, the market will witness increasing investments in research and development activities and expansion of production capacities. Besides this, favorable policies implemented by governments will bode well for the growth of the sodium hydroxide market.

Demand will continue increasing in Asia Pacific. This can be attributed to the growing application in water treatment facilities and automotive sector. On the other hand, rising scope for organic applications in chemical formulations will further bolster growth prospects.

FMI has predicted that among various product types, caustic lye will remain a top priority among end users over the forecast period due to ease of accessibility and affordable price. Consequently, it is expected to account for over 68% of the global market share in 2021.

As per the study, India will emerge as a highly attractive market, accounting for over 37% of sales in South Asia by the end of 2031. Meanwhile, factors such as rising investments in research and development activities and labor and material cost benefits will create lucrative opportunities of growth for the expansion of chemical industries in the India market. This is turn will enhance sales prospects for sodium hydroxide.

Story continues

"Leading players are focusing on improving their market footprint. As a result, the emphasis on strategic acquisitions and collaborations is at all-time high. This in turn will continue offering lucrative growth opportunities for market in the near future," said a Future Market Analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13328

Key Takeaways from Sodium Hydroxide Market Survey

The Germany market for sodium hydroxide is expected to reach US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021, growing at a healthy CAGR of 3.4% between 2021 and 2031.

The U.S. is expected to lead the market in North America, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Demand outlook for China remains optimistic, China is expected to account for 63% of the East Asia market by the end of 2021.

India is projected to emerge as a lucrative pocket, accounting for over 37% sales in South Asia by the end of 2021.

Based on application, textile sector accounted for over 23% of sodium hydroxide market in 2021.

Key Drivers

Applications across diverse sectors, including automotive, pulp and paper, and construction sectors will remain chief growth driver, especially in countries exhibiting rapid industrialization.

Consistently surging applications as catalyst, reactants, and more in the chemical industry will guarantee growth in the coming years.

Key Restraints

Fluctuations in the prices of sodium hydroxide will pose a threat to the market growth.

The sodium hydroxide production process is costly and less feasible, resulting in restricted market growth.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13328

Competitive Landscape

Sodium hydroxide manufacturers are adopting strategies such as new product launches to strengthen their product portfolio. Also, they are entering into strategic acquisitions and collaborations to solidify their footprint in the market.

For instance, in 2021, Olin Corporation announced its new agreement with ASHTA Chemicals, Inc to purchase and sell the chlorine manufactured at ASHTA's Ashtabula, OH facility. This association provides an opportunity to enhance administration across the portfolio of ASHTA and Olin Corporation, thereby catering to the combined needs of consumers of both the organizations.

In 2021, Vynova Group announced its new ISCC PLUS-approved renewable caustic soda, which is produced using renewable energy sources. Vynova's newly manufactured renewable caustic soda registers reduced carbon footprint further helping consumers across a vast range of industries to accomplish their sustainability goals.

Some of the leading players operating in the sodium hydroxide market profiled by Future Market Insights are:

FMC Corporation

Olin Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

BASF SE

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Covestro AG

Solvay S.A.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

Occidental Petrochemical Corporation

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Vynova Group

CJ Chemicals

GJ Chemical

ProChem, Inc.

Chemical Store Inc.

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global sodium hydroxide market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in sodium hydroxide market with detailed segmentation:

By Product Type:

Flakes

Caustic Lye

By Application:

Alumina

Textile

Pulp & Paper

Soaps & Detergent

Dyes & Inks

Pesticides

Pharmaceuticals

Water Treatment

Petrochemicals

Power & Steel

Food Processing

Organics

Inorganics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13328

Key Questions Covered in the Sodium Hydroxide Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for sodium hydroxide market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into sodium hydroxide demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031

Sodium hydroxide market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Sodium hydroxide market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Chemicals and materials Domain

Hydro fluorocarbon market: The global hydro fluorocarbon market report by FMI gives an in-depth insight on the future expansion prospects, trends and challenges that market is likely to face in the upcoming decade. Key statistics regarding key segments have been presented across prominent geographies, along with a detailed assessment of the market's competitive landscape.

Hydrotalcite market: The hydrotalcite market study published by FMI offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analysis of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies along with competitive landscape of the upcoming decade.

Hydroxyapatite market: Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation on the global hydroxyapatite market with upcoming market trends, challenges and future growth dynamics across key geographies and prominent segments. The report provides a holistic approach, mapping the competitive landscape with detailed analysis on established players, new entrants, and opportunities likely to prevail across the 2021-2031 decade.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sodium-hydroxide-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/sodium-hydroxide-market

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sodium-hydroxide-sales-to-increase-through-2031-over-23-demand-to-originate-in-textile-industry-future-market-insights-301358064.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights