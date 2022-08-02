Sodium Thiosulfate Sourcing and Procurement Market Prices Will Increase by 3%-6% During the Forecast Period | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Sodium Thiosulfate industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 84.83 Million. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.

Sodium Thiosulfate Market

Key Sodium Thiosulfate Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:

Market growth 2022-2026: USD 84.83 Million Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.20% Top Pricing Models: Volume-based pricing model and Spot pricing model Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC Supplier Selection Scope: Sampling of products, Extent of automation at suppliers facilities, and GMP and GSP Top Suppliers: Merck KGaA, CellMark AB, and Esseco Srl

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Sodium Thiosulfate market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Sodium Thiosulfate pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as Unit-based pricing, and Bundled pricing, category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

Identify favorable opportunities in Sodium Thiosulfate TCO (total cost of ownership).

Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

