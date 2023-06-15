SoFi downgraded, Kohl's upgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:



TD Cowen upgraded Kohl's (KSS) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $30, up from $23. After meeting with Tom Kingsbury, who was officially appointed Kohl's CEO in early February and was the former CEO of Burlington Stores (BURL) from 2008 to 2019, the firm sees the executive leveraging his experience to "drive positive change" and make "pragmatic edits to the store." (Read more)

Stifel upgraded Domino's Pizza (DPZ) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $350, up from $320. The firm believes that over the next 12 months, the company will stabilize delivery sales and continue growing carryout sales to new record levels. (Read more)



Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture (ACN) to Neutral from Underweight with a price target of $316, up from $250. Piper Sandler expects Accenture to continue to see bookings and revenue growth trends in its managed services business and could start to see stabilization in its consulting business. (Read more)

Deutsche Bank upgraded Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $145, up from $110. The firm expects a "significant improvement" in the company's return on invested capital over the next three years. (Read more)