Soft Contact Lens Global Market to Reach $24.8 billion by 2030: Growing Prevalence of Eye Disorders Steers Growth

Company Logo

Global Market for Soft Contact Lens

Global Market for Soft Contact Lens

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Contact Lens: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Soft Contact Lens estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Daily, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$9.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Weekly segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Soft Contact Lens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Carl Zeiss AG

Contamac Ltd.

CooperVision, Inc.

Essilor International

Ginko International Co., Ltd.

Hoya Corporation Eye Care Company

Johnson & Johnson

Menicon Co., Ltd.

Novartis AG

Sensimed AG

SynergEyes, Inc.

UltraVision CLPL

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Story continues

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Soft Contact Lens Market: Overview & Outlook

Soft Contact Lens - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prevalence of Eye Disorders Steers Market Growth

Prevalence of Cataracts & AMD

Increased Incidence of Refractive Errors

Growing Cases of Myopia

Benefits Offered by Soft Contact Lens Enhance Demand

Sophisticated Lens Models & Improved Lens Solutions Widen Addressable Market

Evolving Role of Laser Corrective Procedures: Major Challenge

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ps0n0-contact?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



