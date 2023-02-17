Soft Contact Lens Global Market to Reach $24.8 billion by 2030: Growing Prevalence of Eye Disorders Steers Growth
Global Market for Soft Contact Lens
Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Contact Lens: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Soft Contact Lens estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Daily, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$9.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Weekly segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Soft Contact Lens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
Carl Zeiss AG
Contamac Ltd.
CooperVision, Inc.
Essilor International
Ginko International Co., Ltd.
Hoya Corporation Eye Care Company
Johnson & Johnson
Menicon Co., Ltd.
Novartis AG
Sensimed AG
SynergEyes, Inc.
UltraVision CLPL
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
246
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$19.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$24.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
2.9%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Soft Contact Lens Market: Overview & Outlook
Soft Contact Lens - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Prevalence of Eye Disorders Steers Market Growth
Prevalence of Cataracts & AMD
Increased Incidence of Refractive Errors
Growing Cases of Myopia
Benefits Offered by Soft Contact Lens Enhance Demand
Sophisticated Lens Models & Improved Lens Solutions Widen Addressable Market
Evolving Role of Laser Corrective Procedures: Major Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
