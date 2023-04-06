Soft contact lens market size to grow by USD 1.74 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by rise in the number of people with eye disorders - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global soft contact lens market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.74 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rise in the number of people with eye disorders. The prevalence of eye conditions, such as refractive error, cataracts, and glaucoma, is increasing worldwide. The increase in smoking and ultraviolet light exposure and the rising use of digital appliances and gadgets have been contributing to the growing number of eye disorders. Also, the prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes has increased the number of eye disorders. In 2021, more than 483 million adults aged above 20 years were affected by diabetes worldwide. In addition, the percentage of the global population that require corrective lenses has increased from under 40% in 2010 to more than 63% as of 2021. These factors have increased the demand for soft contact lenses, which is driving the growth of the market. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Contact Lens Market

Global Soft Contact Lens Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (daily soft contact lens, weekly replacement lens, monthly replacement lens, and others), application (corrective lens, therapeutic lens, and cosmetic lens), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the daily soft contact lens segment will be significant during the forecast period. Daily soft contact lenses provide several benefits, such as no day-to-day accumulation of lens deposits, and require no cleaning. This has increased consumer demand for daily soft contact lenses. Hence, manufacturers are shifting their focus from hard contact lenses to comfortable soft contact lenses. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global soft contact lens market.

APAC will account for 40% of the market growth during the forecast period. Several investments have been made by public and private players in the region toward research and development in the vision care industry. In addition, the increasing population and the prevalence of myopia will fuel the demand for soft contact lenses in APAC during the forecast period.

Global Soft Contact Lens Market – Market Dynamics

The global soft contact lens market is fragmented. The market comprises both regional and international vendors. The products offered by vendors are highly differentiated. In addition, the high regulatory control made the threat of new entrants low in 2021 and will remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. - The company offers astigmatism contact lenses, which have silicone hydrogel lens that combines moisture seal technology to help maintain 95% of lens moisture to provide all-day comfort to patients.

BenQ Corp. - The company offers eautrasil hydrophilic silicone technology contact lenses, which enhance long-lasting comfort for brighter vision.

Carl Zeiss AG - The company offers EnergizeMe spectacle lenses that feature an innovative lens design combined with technology and lens coating to optimize better vision.

HOYA Corp. - The company offers Hard/Ex contact lens, which produces a clear and sharp field of vision. It exhibits high oxygen permeability to allow ample oxygen to pass through.

Advanced Vision Technologies

Appenzeller Kontaktlinsen AG

Art Optical Contact Lens Inc.

Cantor and Nissel Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Menicon Co. Ltd.

Metro Optics

Novartis AG

Precision Technology Services Ltd.

SEED Co. Ltd.

STAAR Surgical Co.

SynergEyes Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

UltraVision CLPL

Key Trends –

High demand for daily disposable contact lenses is identified as the key trend in the market. The demand for daily disposable contact lenses has been continuously on the rise since their introduction in 1955. They are made of soft, flexible plastic, allowing oxygen to pass through to the cornea. This helps in preventing red eyes, hypoxia, blurred vision, corneal swelling, and eye infections. They are available in most prescriptions for astigmatism, bifocals, nearsightedness, and farsightedness. Daily disposable contact lenses offer more convenience, as no lens cleaning is required. They are also easy to carry while traveling. Many such benefits are increasing the demand for daily disposable contact lenses. This trend will positively influence market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

Lack of awareness and access to care is identified as the major challenge affecting the market growth. Many people with eye disorders do not go for regular eye checkups. For instance, less than half of adults with diabetes in the US recognize the risk of vision loss. According to estimates, only 18% are familiar with diabetic macular edema (DME), and about 30% of the population do not get annual dilated eye exams as recommended by the National Eye Institute for individuals with diabetes. Thus, the lack of awareness among a high percentage of the population raises the risk of vision impairment. In addition, inadequate health insurance and low access to primary care physicians in developing countries will hinder the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this soft contact lens market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the soft contact lens market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the soft contact lens market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the soft contact lens market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of soft contact lens market vendors

Soft Contact Lens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Vision Technologies, Appenzeller Kontaktlinsen AG, Art Optical Contact Lens Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BenQ Corp., Cantor and Nissel Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Menicon Co. Ltd., Metro Optics, Novartis AG, Precision Technology Services Ltd., SEED Co. Ltd., STAAR Surgical Co., SynergEyes Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., and UltraVision CLPL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

