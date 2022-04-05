Soft Drink Dispensers Market Size to Grow by USD 85.22 mn | Expansion of End-users to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The soft drink dispensers market size is expected to grow by USD 85.22 mn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will expand at a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Soft Drink Dispensers Market by Product Placement and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Soft Drink Dispensers Market: Driver

The expansion of end-users of soft drink dispensers, which will create opportunities for the sales of new units, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global soft drink dispensers market. For instance, in March 2018, KFC announced its plans to open around 500 more outlets in Germany by 2025. In August 2017, McDonald's announced its plan to add 2,000 new outlets across various locations in India by 2022. Such factors will drive the growth of the soft drink dispensers market during the forecast period.

Soft Drink Dispensers Market: Challenge

The growing consumer preference toward packaged soft drinks is challenging the global soft drink dispensers market growth. Many brands are also focusing on launching new variants of soft drinks to meet the rising demand from consumers. For instance, in February 2018, The Coca-Cola Company launched its new aerated soft drink brands in India. Similarly, in March 2018, Stute Foods launched new canned variants of soft drinks with less than 5% sugar to attract health-conscious consumers. In addition, some of the brands are focusing on improving the packaging quality to ensure an improved storage life for soft drinks. These factors may reduce the demand for dispensed soft drinks among consumers, which may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Soft Drink Dispensers Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product placement, the market has been segmented into drop-in soft drink dispensers and countertop soft drink dispensers. The drop-in soft drink dispensers segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in the availability of drop-in soft drink dispensers with improved features will accelerate the growth momentum of the market in focus during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of vendors offering soft drink dispensers and the launch of NSF-certified soft drink dispensers will facilitate the soft drink dispensers market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the soft drink dispensers market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and Europe.

Soft Drink Dispensers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 85.22 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Australia, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ben Shaws Brighton Ltd., Celli Spa, Follett LLC, Guangzhou Prince Western Kitchen Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Himalay Soda Fountain, HINDUSTAN SODA DISPENSER, HOSHIZAKI Corp., Marmon Foodservice Technologies Inc., PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., Welbilt Inc., and YOGVALLEY VENDING EQUIPMENTS CO. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Placement

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Product Placement

5.3 Drop-in soft drink dispensers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Countertop soft drink dispensers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Product Placement

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ben Shaws Brighton Ltd.

10.4 Celli Spa

10.5 Follett LLC

10.6 Guangzhou Prince Western Kitchen Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

10.7 HOSHIZAKI Corp.

10.8 Marmon Foodservice Technologies Inc.

10.9 PepsiCo Inc.

10.10 The Coca Cola Co.

10.11 Welbilt Inc.

10.12 YOGVALLEY VENDING EQUIPMENTS CO.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

