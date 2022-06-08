Soft Drinks Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Product and Geography | Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Soft Drinks Market value is set to grow by USD 455.17 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.67%, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by product (carbonated soft drinks, juices and juice concentrates, bottled water, RTD tea and coffee, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Soft Drinks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Moreover, the product innovations are notably driving the soft drinks market growth and strengthening distribution networks and collaborations will be considered a key trend of the market.

Download Sample Report to learn more about market trends, vendor analysis, and growth opportunities to improve your business

Soft Drinks Market: Regional Analysis

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for soft drinks in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The low availability of high-quality drinking water will facilitate the soft drinks market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Soft Drinks Market: Segmentation Analysis

The soft drinks market share growth by the carbonated soft drinks segment will be significant during the forecast period. Players have been working on mitigating the negative image of carbonated soft drinks by introducing products that do not have sugar and are low in calories, such as diet or low-calorie soft drinks. This will drive the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

Download Our Sample Report to gain further insights on the market contribution & share of various segments & regions

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the soft drinks market is product innovations. Players are continuously innovating their products in terms of ingredients, formulation, packaging, and other aspects to increase sales. Vendors are introducing products with added benefits, owing to the potential of the growing health and wellness trend among consumers.PepsiCo launched three new cola flavors that use a combination of sugar, acesulfame K, and aspartame, and claim to reduce the sugar content in the product by about 50%.

Story continues

Market Trend

Strengthening distribution networks and collaborations is another major factor supporting the soft drinks market share growth. Vendors have been focusing on collaborating with each other to market their products with greater efficiency. The rapid infrastructure development has given traction to the growth of organized retailers which have proven to be effective distribution channels for vendors operating in the soft drinks market while providing consumers with easy access to such products.

Download sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies

Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Danone SA

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Monster Beverage Corp.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Refresco Group BV

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The soft drinks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

Related Reports Include:

Green Tea Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The green tea market share is expected to increase by USD 5.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.99%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Caffeine-based Drinks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The caffeine-based drinks market share is expected to increase by USD 194.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Soft Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.67% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 455.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Danone SA, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Refresco Group BV, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Carbonated soft drinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Juices and juice concentrates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bottled water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

RTD tea and coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Danone SA

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Monster Beverage Corp.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Refresco Group BV

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soft-drinks-market-35-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--by-product-and-geography--market-size-share-trends-analysis-and-segment-forecaststechnavio-301562826.html

SOURCE Technavio